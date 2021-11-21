the case of a woman upsets the world, what risks are there – Libero Quotidiano





THE tampons offer a false sense of security because they cannot avoid a good 30% of false negatives, thus giving the green light and positive people to Covid which, by acquiring the Green Pass and having access to public and work places, then infect between 6 and 7 people on average, triggering a ripple effect. At the same time, however, tampons are safe from a health point of view, causing no problems despite being particularly invasive for the nose and throat.

Recently, however, Roberto Burioni mentioned the case of a woman who experienced loss of cerebrospinal fluid after undergoing a rhino-pharyngeal swab. Can the latter therefore represent a danger or is the one mentioned by Burioni only a very rare case? The correct answer seems to be the second, given that some investigations have been conducted: that woman already had a defect in the skull base and therefore the tampon would have caused the trauma but not in the capacity of directly responsible.

Confirmations oninability for a tampon to enter the brain they came from the prestigious Johns Hopkins University, according to which to occur such a scenario the test “would have to cross layers of muscles as well as the base of the skull, of considerable thickness, to get closer to the blood cell barrier, and it is not really possible”.