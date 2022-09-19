The case of Cemic and the crisis of private medicine

Argentina spends more than 9% of GDP on health. Those who contribute the most to the financing of the system are the social works – which receive contributions from workers and employers – and the prepaid medicine entities, while the one who contributes the least is the State, whether national, provincial and municipal. Even so, the criticism of the population is growing in all orders, especially after the more than two critical years that the system suffered as a result of the pandemic, with restrictions on general development that exceeded everything known.

It is not surprising. As the country lacks a national health plan, there are no systematized guidelines on what can be demanded from the State and to what extent it is appropriate for the benefits of private organizations to be provided without undermining the sustainability of the bases on which they operate.

For more than twenty years, the national State has been in an economic emergency. Surely it is a world record, but on the political agenda no one exposes this as an indicator of the government’s inability to definitively leave behind one of the most dramatic moments in the national history. There is even less talk of the state of health emergency, which is also prior to the epidemiological crisis triggered in 2020 also cause of the accentuation of problems that came dragging.

Is it explained that there are so many professionals in top-level provider institutions, especially in the surgical field, who agree with patients on fees outside the institutional system and, sometimes, also outside the law?

If the state of health exception imposed by the pandemic were to fall from one day to the next due to a legal norm, the private medicine system would collapse with the same speed. just the postponement sine die of long-standing issues explains a situation of such dire potentiality.

There are many business chambers that cover the complex and decisive world of private medicine that assists millions of Argentines. Let us take, for the simplification of the problem, just three, those with the greatest relative weight in this business orbit: the Association of Clinics, Sanatoriums and Private Hospitals (Adecra) and the Chamber of Diagnosis and Outpatient Treatment Entities (Cedim)which usually act jointly, and the Civil Association of Integrated Medical Activities (Acami)which includes non-profit institutions such as the Center for Medical Education and Clinical Research (Cemic), those that are applied to teaching, research, and even care for people in need. Between 70 and 80 percent of the members that make up a total of the more than 400 companies associated with all these categories, the debts with the State derived from fiscal obligations whose fulfillment is suspended due to the aforementioned health emergency are of such magnitude that for a large majority they are priceless.

Is the political leadership aware of what this means? Is it explained, now, that the payment of fees to the professionals assigned to these services are for pitiful amounts, of a hardship doubled by the delay – the typical “bicycle” effect, popularized in the financial networks – in the effectiveness of the charges? ? Is it now explained that there are so many professionals in top-level provider institutions, especially in the surgical field, who agree with patients on fees outside the institutional system, and sometimes, also outside the law?

The legal gaps end up being filled by the judges behind the back of a vulnerable general context

Political irresponsibility exacerbates the seriousness of these problems. Starting in mid-2020, when the Covid epidemic was officially declared, the Government began to hoard supplies to deal with the unleashed crisis. The Kirchnerist administration of Pilar, in charge of Federico de Achaval (h), agreed with the Cemic to take charge of carrying out the PCR for the identification of the virus in the people who could have been affected in that municipal area. As the weeks and months went by, he asked the Cemic for other contributions, such as the contribution of the so-called “swabbers”, that is, of personnel experienced in carrying out the first step in that task.

Although Pilar paid the first invoices normally, the following ones began to be paid with delays, claims crossed, and in the midst of the dark and tortuous negotiations typical of the bureaucratic processes famous in Kafka’s narrative. Today, Pilar owes Cemic 31.5 million pesos, accumulated during 2020 and 2021, which with accrued interest currently exceeds 60 million pesos. The codes of suburban politics have not forgiven, with the opacity of their logic, not even an institution of internationally recognized quality.

What to do in outrageous situations like that? Surrender out of impotence? Let’s hope not. It is possible to wait for the Cemic to appeal to the Justice in defense of its rights and the respect due to its portfolio of thousands of associates. Or is it possible to do something different with the pending debts with that entity by the PAMIwhich due to 2021 add up to about 39.5 million pesos to date, unless coerced with the threat of retaliation by the national State?

It is urgent that health has a preferential chapter on the political agenda. Even more so when elections are approaching

And these are just a couple of examples, taken at random, of the vicissitudes of all kinds suffered by private medical providers in Argentina. The absence of a national health plan, which covers all aspects of health care in the country, is far from having been amended by some patches, such as the 2002 resolution that created the Compulsory Medical Plan, and by some laws that address Partial medical issues.

This extremely poor legislation establishes a basket of mandatory benefits, but with the character of a floor. The ceiling has been raised, gradually, as a result of judicial decisions often dictated under social pressure in this or that particular case, and on the basis of regulations that add very high-cost treatment and medication benefits, forgetting responsible forecasts on the counterpart in resources that should be stipulated to deal with them. In this way, the legal gaps end up being filled by the judges behind the back of a vulnerable general context.

With all the importance that this last topic suggests, it is one more, among many others such as some of those mentioned above, that urge health to have a preferential chapter on the political agenda. Especially when the general elections for the new government period that will open at the end of 2023 are approaching.