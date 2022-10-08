the case of Cristiano Ronaldo is talked about in England

CR7 still struggling

After a 2021-2022 season carrying Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo waxed the bench since Erik ten Hag took power. The fans, disappointed, are entitled to a few crumbs of playing time from the legend. Yesterday, against Omonia in the Europa League, the Portuguese started and participated well in the victory of the Red Devils with an assist. But hey, he didn’t find the way to the nets and even missed some unmissable ones. After the match, legend Paul Scholes analyzed the handling of the Cristiano Ronaldo case at the microphone of BT Sport. “I think it’s almost more disrespectful to play him on a Thursday night in the Europa League“. The ex-Red Devil refers to the latest statements by Erik ten Hag, for whom, against Manchester City, it would have been disrespectful to play Ronaldo. Moreover, this time after the match, the Dutch coach admitted that CR7 had “an impact on the game“. But good for several English media, the tactician still does not fully trust Ronaldo, he should once again not start this weekend in the Premier League. And even if he is still looking for a way out for the next transfer window, he should stay at Manchester United. According to DailyMirror, Manchester United director of football John Murtough has decided that there will be no changes to the club’s squad this winter, either in terms of departures or arrivals. The future of Cristiano Ronaldo is therefore still unclear.

PSG’s new target

While he joined Chelsea in the summer, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could well change air from the next off-season. Because according to our information, Chelsea should not retain Aubameyang in the event of a desire to leave, which could allow him to leave the London club next summer. And talks have already started with PSG. In any case, the Gabonese has always appreciated this destination. In addition, he knows Christophe Galtier well after having frequented him near Saint-Etienne, between 2011 and 2013.

The end of a great career

Franck Ribery is very close to terminating his contract with Salernitana, while his lease runs until the end of the season. In fact, the French would have decided to permanently hang up the cleats at 39 years old. As reported by L’Équipe, his knees have completely let go, the pain is only increasing, to the point that the legend of Bayern Munich says stop. According to Sky Sport ItaliaKaiser Franck should still stay at the club, but in another role in order to help the Granata to maintain themselves once again in Serie A.