News

The case of John Ruffo

Photo of James Reno James Reno7 hours ago
0 26 1 minute read

The case of John Ruffo, one of the most wanted in the US (Wednesday 8 December 2021)
John Ruffo he lost track of him in 1998. Convicted of a millionaire fruit he was glimpsed at a baseball game November 9, 1998, John Ruffo is seen withdrawing money at an ATM in New York. He hangs a sentence of 17 and a half years for a bank fraud of about 3,520 million, but has since disappeared.

John Ruffo at the Los Angeles stadium (screen) A long hiatus with the American police has always worked to try to put an end, especially the agents of the United States Marshals Service (USMS), the largest body in the United States. The FBI later revealed that this year Ruffo, who believed himself protected in Sicily by a cohabitation network created with the scammed money, was in Los Angeles on August 5, 2016. The …Read on ck12

Advertising


___John_Smith__ : RT @ilPortaborse_: The #Atreju program seems to be the celebration of guarantee reformism. The axis with Draghi also from the opposition is solid. Pros … – Emanuele676 : @ Paolo__33 @MaschioOmega @gloquenzi @FedericoRampini And no one spoke of ‘racism’ in that case, we were inda … – scastaldi 9 : RT @ scastaldi9: @ albertopetro2 @ValerioLivia @ angela3nipoti1 @GerardLDonadoni @ BaroneZaza70 @ marialves53 @ migliaccio31 @claudioborlotto @ AN… – ___John_Smith__ : RT @ DoraliceGuadag1: A random senator (??) speaks of “poor level of education and preparation of the Italian people …” (cit.). But you at … – ___John_Smith__ : RT @Pignottone: @GPDP_IT It would be at least necessary to translate the verbal warning into a written request for repeal of the rule, am … –







Follow the updates and see the latest videos on: John case



.

Tags
Photo of James Reno James Reno7 hours ago
0 26 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

the guest list circulating is fake!

August 24, 2021

first look at the animated film with The Rock and Keanu Reeves

October 16, 2021

Beauty Canalis every time the challenge is to start from scratch – www.ideawebtv.it

October 28, 2021

Keanu Reeves coming to the MCU? A tweet from Marvel bodes well

September 15, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button