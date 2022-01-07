The case of Novak Djokovic: The Serbian speaks for the first time. Demonstrations in Belgrade. Run-down hotel?

Srdjan Djokovic pictured

Novak Djokovic delivered a message to his brother Djordje Djokovic, who divulged it: “God observes everything! My blessing is spiritual and their material “, said Nole, who was denied his request to spend this solitary confinement with his staff. He is even left to wait in the precarious conditions of this refugee hotel, which has had some “tenants” there for nine years now.

In the midst of all this confusion, the family is leading a veritable revolt in Belgrade, with demonstrations for Djokovic’s “release” already underway. Father Srdjan and brother Djordje lead this movement which has already taken to the streets in the capital of Serbia.

As we said Novak Djokovic is still in a quarantined hotel in Melbourne, where he shares a floor with some refugees and political exiles who have been in this situation for several years. The Serb has denounced to his family some of the precarious conditions of the accommodation – insects, humidity and a lot of noise – and now it is some of his ‘neighbors’ who have given the Australian press pictures of the food that is usually served there that is not. the food of today but of the past few weeks.