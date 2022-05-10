the case of Ricardo Crespo who was sentenced to 19 years in prison for sexual abuse against his daughter – Prensa Libre

Through a statement, the RPCR Lawyers office indicated that the sentence against Crespo was imposed after being found guilty of the crime of aggravated sexual abuse.

On Monday, May 9, it was revealed that the singer Ricardo Crespo, former member of the Mexican group Garibaldi, was sentenced to 19 years in prison for sexual abuse against his daughter between 5 and 14 years old.

“On May 3 of the present, a Trial Judge of the Superior Court of Justice of Mexico City decided to sentence Ricardo N to 19 years in prison for having found him guilty of the crime of aggravated sexual abuse, committed continuously to the detriment of his daughter, the minor with a reserved identity with the initials VCR, who suffered these behaviors from the ages of 5 to 14 years old,” the firm published.

The office also indicated that, by obtaining justice in favor of the victim, it will help her recovery. “We know that absolute compensation is impossible for victims of sexual violence for the violation of human rights to which they were subjected and the profound impact it has on them, however, this Legal Department hopes that obtaining justice will contribute to the recovery of a full life for VCR and his family,” the firm added in the statement.

The law firm said they continue to work on similar cases to see justice done. “Likewise, we want to be part of this case, like others, they are a reflection of the diligent and committed work of the Mexico City Sexual Crimes Prosecutor’s Office and the impartiality and objectivity with which the judges of the Superior Court of Justice of the Federal District act. Mexico City”, concluded the firm.

According to Mexican media reports, Ricardo Crespo, former member of the Garibaldi group, was arrested in September 2021 and the authorities put him in preventive detention because seven months earlier a legal process had begun.

Also in 2021, Crespo’s daughter spoke on social networks and spoke about the subject. “I experienced sexual abuse from my father since I was five years old, this was from five to 14 years old… I decided to speak first with my mother, my grandmother and brother. I tell them and ask them to please not do anything about it yet, “said the young woman.

Crespo’s daughter also called on other victims and asked them not to be afraid to speak out about the abuse they suffer and to expose the abusers.

“It cost me too much, it was not easy for me… To this day I come to think that it was my fault. I get to think about all that, but all those years that I had saved that were worse because I was killing myself inside alone, ”she added.