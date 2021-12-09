the case of students going to school – Time





On the possibility of an exemption from the obligation of the green pass for students who have to take public transport to go to school, “we will evaluate with the Regions but at the moment it is right to proceed with the rules already decided”. Speaking is Andrea Costa, the undersecretary of the Ministry of Health, who opens the door to a possible revision of the rule that obliges all over 12 to show green certification on means of transport. A problem for all children not yet immunized against Covid.





Costa, a guest of Radio Anch’io on Rai Radio 1, also spoke of the other possible moves by the government: “The super green pass was made to allow a different Christmas and there are no new measures planned. For Christmas there will be no new tightening on anti-Covid measures. At this moment there is no extension of the vaccination obligation on the table, but it is an assessment that we will be ready to make if the situation requires it. Our country was the first to provide for the obligation for some categories, which will come into force from 15 December also for law enforcement and school staff. We have therefore already taken this responsibility. We are confident that – Costa closes – the hard core of the unvaccinated will be reduced more and more, after which we will evaluate whether it will be necessary to extend the obligation to other categories “.



