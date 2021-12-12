The case of the British government’s Christmas parties widens

British newspapers have gathered evidence of another alleged Christmas party organized by the office of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, after the one that according to several sources was held on 18 December 2020 and for which Johnson has been criticized by newspapers for days and opposition. Both parties, in fact, would have taken place while London was in lockdown and it was forbidden to organize parties and corporate meetings of any kind. The case has already led to the resignation of Allegra Stratton, one of Johnson’s closest associates.

The tabloid was the first to talk about the second party Mirror Saturday evening. It would have taken place on December 15th, so three days before the other holiday we are talking about these days. Several of Johnson’s aides would use the prime minister’s offices on Downing Street to play some kind of quiz. The Mirror also posted a photo of Johnson reading some questions, streaming from another room. Two of his collaborators can be seen on either side: one is wearing a Santa hat, the other a Christmas wreath.

A source told al Mirror that initially the quiz was to be held online. But then on the same day several of Johnson’s collaborators would have chosen to do it in person, in presence: “they all decided it would be more fun,” explained the source. The Mirror it does not say how many people may have taken the quiz, but writes that according to a source there were at least twenty-four people in a room, divided into teams of six.

A spokesperson for Johnson did not deny that the party actually took place, but pointed out that it took place “online”, and that the guests may have attended sitting at their desks. A source of BBC He explains that Johnson’s two co-workers were in the same room as him to help him with the streaming link.

The case started in the week when ITV, British private broadcaster, had published a video in which some of Johnson’s collaborators joked about a party that would take place on December 18, 2020 in the offices of the prime minister, of which the British tabloids have been rumors for some time.

The Johnson government denied that the December 18 holiday ever happened but also apologized and instructed a government member to investigate both the alleged December 18 holiday and two other events reserved for government members. The government also canceled the internal Christmas party that had been held for the next few days.

“Boris Johnson really thinks that the rules that apply to everyone don’t apply to him,” said Labor Party Deputy Secretary Angela Raynor, commenting on the news of the second party.