the case of the Hispanic woman who died when she was going to buy shoes for her wedding

Guevara and his cousin left their house at 4 p.m. and they were on their way to buy the shoes that she would wear at the wedding. A few minutes later, a vehicle driven by a 29-year-old man collided with them at the intersection of Mansfield and Wichita streets.

Michelle Guevara, a young woman of 23 years, He planned to get married last Saturday, September 17, but his plans were frustrated after he died after a traffic incident in Fort Worth, Texas.

Police investigations detail that the driver of the Another vehicle ran a red light at 66 miles per hour and was allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

Authorities reported that the speed limit in the area was 40 miles per hour.

“Michelle was very excited about her wedding. The illusion of every girl since she is a young girl is to get married, have children, “said the victim’s mother.

“I had a countdown – to the wedding. That morning she said ’12 days,’” her mother recounted.

Everything was already paid for, except his shoes. For that reason, she decided to make that purchase accompanied by her cousin, Anubis Acosta.

According to police, Michelle was driving and had a green left turn signal on Wichita Street when she was struck by a driver in a white pickup truck. The pilot was identified as Juan Manuel López, 29 years old.

Police immediately proceeded to arrest him and charged him with intoxication manslaughter. The organs of justice issued a bail of 60 thousand dollars.

Meanwhile, Michelle was left with a broken neck, brain and spinal cord injuries that led to her death.

For his part, the father was disappointed with the bail imposed on the other driver.

“The 60,000-dollar bail they put on him is unfair. That man should stay there. He killed a person… Not only one person, he is also killing us, ”said the father.

Now the family has dedicated itself to educating community members so that they avoid driving when they drink alcohol, since the consequences can be the loss of human lives.