The case of the Teslas that do not stop at the stops, this is what really happened

In recent days, the case of Tesla call back because “they don’t stop at the stops”. Obviously the whole thing received a lot of attention, except for the problem, described in these terms, not exactly what happened. To understand, we need to take a step back to 2020.

In October 2020 Tesla introduced the beta program of the Full Self Drivingthe fully autonomous driving much publicized by Elon Musk, and which finally seems to be ready. In order not to risk a global release, Tesla first decided to have the functionality tested a small group of usersconstantly improving and updating the software.

Among the various functions of the FSD there was also the so-called “rolling stop“, that is a simulation of human behavior, which allows the car to approach a stop without stopping completely, and in the event of a completely cleared road to make the transition. This option has always been present, since the first release, and has gone rather unnoticed, because scarcely used. It should also be clarified that in order to carry out the rolling stop, several conditions had to occur at the same time:

feature enabled in settings

vehicle approaching a stop

speed below 8 km / h approx

no cars detected near the intersection

no pedestrians or cyclists detected near the intersection

Sufficient visibility on approach

all intersection roads with a limit of 48 km / h or less

The description this: “If all of the above conditions are met, only then will the vehicle drive through the stop intersection at speeds between 0.1mph and 5.6mph without first coming to a complete stop. If any of the above conditions are not met, the function will not activate and the vehicle will come to a complete stop.“.

Conditions obviously with zero risk, especially considering the wide American roads. However, the NHTSA security agency, albeit with considerable delay, decided to consider the maneuver unsafe. After a meeting between the parties on 10 January 2022, Tesla has therefore decided to eliminate the optionprecisely with the 10.10 update released in these hours.

It is therefore not a question of a reminder, but just a software update, and moreover on a small number of cars, exclusively belonging to the beta testing fleet. Furthermore, no accidents of any entity occurred also because, as mentioned, the percentage of cars with the function enabled was negligible.





