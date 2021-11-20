the case of the trade unionist «The Irishman» reopened – Corriere.it

from Guido Olimpio

A new report pushes the FBI to reopen the searches: an old land-depot in Jersey City could contain clues to the disappearance of the leader of the truckers’ unions, to whom Martin Scorsese has dedicated a film

Where are you, Jimmy? Maybe he could answer but he can’t. He disappeared on July 30, 1975 in Bloomfield Township, Michigan. They saw him at the Machus Red Fox restaurant, the place planned for a lunch with the boss Anthony Provenzano and another friend. The two did not show up, Jimmy was left alone, exposed to his enemies. Who kidnapped and killed him: the end of a controversial, powerful, influential and then abandoned figure. The man is Jimmy Hoffa, the famous one leader of the American truckers’ unions, who has become the protagonist of a suspended mystery. Yellow closed and reopened by rumors, guesses, tips with gangsters in pinstripes, tireless cops, experts obsessed with the case. The last report – writes the New York Times – prompted the FBI to resume searches in an old land-depot in Jersey City, under the Pulaski Skyway.

Hoffa’s name is not specified in the papers, however it is precisely his story that guides the agents, ready to dig following an old testimony. Frank Coppola was still a boy when in that famous summer of 1975 he saw a limousine arrive in the warehouse managed by his father. The first act of an operation concluded with the (presumed) burial of Jimmy’s remains stuck in a bin, one of the techniques used by bandits. S.will be the same dad as Frank, Paul, to tell his son what happened, how he has the metal container under the ground, no less than four meters deep. The body tucked in from the head side. A deathbed confession in 2008. Meanwhile, the plot had turned into a landfill, with toxic material then removed following reclamation.

The Coppola secret, with a series of steps, will come to the journalist Dan Moldea, author of a book released in 2020 with many details on where to look. Meanwhile, Frank has passed away but he had the time and desire to put pen to paper, with a document entrusted to a notary. The police seem not to be in possession of the precise X, the place to sink the blades, because Paul, who did not trust anyone, he carefully camouflaged the pit. And who knows that other bins will not come out, even if this time they think – or hope – they have something more in their hands than in the past. Furthermore, remains could emerge that are not those of the trade unionist, the land in fact was known as the “Moscato landfill”, a friend of Provenzano. The precedents make the track hot. Jersey City did not come out of nowhere, already in the periods following the disappearance the area in which to investigate was indicated, the patrols had conducted searches in the field, without going to the bottom.

The indications were vague, muddied by stranger theories. Like the JFK bombing in Dallas every scenario was and is possible, the last contradicting the previous. They said that Hoffa had ended up under a swimming pool, in the foundations of the Giant Stadium, on the bed of the river with a concrete block at the foot, even incinerated. As for the perpetrators, the usual suspects, those “good guys”, some members of the evil with whom the victim had come into conflict. Quarrels accompanied by a complicated moment for Jimmy, immersed in legal troubles and opposed by part of his organization. A poisonous environment capable of transforming Hoffa into a ghost.