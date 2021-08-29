The case of Thomas Crawford: plot and cast of the film with Ryan Gosling







The so-called legal thriller they are certainly one of the most fascinating subcategories of that vast and multifaceted genre that is the thriller. There are numerous titles that over the years have made the fortune of this, leading the stories of lawyers, trials or issues related to the judicial world to carve out their own prominent place in the film market. Titles like The Pelican Report, Michael Clayton And The client are just some of the most famous titles. Among these is also included The Thomas Crawford case, directed in 2007 by Gregory Hoblit, an expert in the genre, addressed by him with films such as Splinters of fear And Under court martial.

The one written by Daniel Pyne And Glenn Gers however, he is distinguished by a heated game between the suspect and the lawyer who deals with the case. The result is a film that thus builds a dense network of clues, misdirections, accusations and confessions, basing everything on a series of legal quibbles to which the protagonist is authentic. The great mechanism of the story therefore leads the viewer to stay in suspense until the end, looking for a solution that will prove to be more complex and unpredictable than ever. Acclaimed by critics and audiences, The case of Thomas Crawford was one of the most successful thrillers of its year.

Against a budget of 10 million dollars, this has come to earn 92 million dollars worldwide. Even today, more than a decade later, it is celebrated as a particularly solid film of its kind. Before embarking on a vision of the film, however, it will certainly be useful to deepen some of the main curiosities related to this. Continuing the reading here it will be possible to find further details relating to the plot and al cast of actors. Finally, the main ones will also be listed streaming platforms containing the film in their catalog.

The case of Thomas Crawford: the plot of the film

The protagonist of the film is Thomas Crawford, a brilliant aeronautical engineer who spends most of his time at work rather than with his wife Jennifer. The man is therefore not surprised when he discovers that the latter has an extramarital affair with the policeman Robert Nunally. However, he coldly decides to carry out his own revenge on what he considers an offense to his honor. Returning to the house one evening, he fires a gunshot to his wife’s head, not killing her but leaving her in a deep coma. Arrested without resistance, Crawford declares himself unrelated to the incident.

The young district assistant arrives to take care of the case Willy Beachum, who is in the process of being hired by a prestigious law firm. What was supposed to be a simple case and to be closed quickly turns out to be particularly difficult when the evidence with Crawford begins to lapse. The gun with which the man allegedly shot his wife turns out to be different from the murder weapon and as Jennifer and Nunally’s relationship comes out, Crawford sees himself getting closer and closer to being exonerated. Now obsessed with the case, it will be up to Willy to find out what really happened and frame the real culprit.

The case of Thomas Crawford: the cast of the film

To play the controversial character of Thomas Crawford, there is the Oscar winner Anthony Hopkins. The actor, interested in the role for its ambiguity, gladly accepted to give life to this man who plays with the expectations and defects of those around him. In the role of his wife Jennifer, however, there is the actress Embeth Davidtz, while policeman Robert Nunally, with whom she is having an affair, is played by Billy Burke, known for being the father of Bella Swan in the saga of Twilight. The actors are also present in the film Fiona Shaw And Bob Gunton in the role of Judges Robinson and Gardner. Xander Berkeley it is Judge Moran instead.

In the role of the young but tenacious Willy Beachum there is instead the actor Ryan Gosling, known today for movies La La Land And Blade Runner 2049. To get the role, he beat several well-known competing actors, including also Chris Evans, who later became popular as Captain America. To prepare for the role, Gosling then had the opportunity to meet real lawyers, from whom he could learn the basic elements useful for a story like the one narrated in the film. Next to him, in the role of Nikki Gardner, the lawyer who would like Willy in his law firm, is the actress Rosamund Pike, which became famous thanks to the film Gone Girl. In the end, Zoe Kazan, famous for comedy The Big Sick, this is Mona.

The case of Thomas Crawford: the trailer and where to see the film in streaming and on TV

It is possible to enjoy the film thanks to its presence on some of the most popular streaming platforms on the net today. The case of Thomas Crawford it is in fact available in the catalog of Kilos And Netflix. To see it, once you have chosen the reference platform, just rent the single film or sign up for a general subscription. In this way you will have the opportunity to watch it in total comfort and at the best of video quality. It is good to note that in case of rental you will have only a given time limit within which to look at the title. The film is also present in the television schedule of Wednesday 23 June at 23:00 On the canal Paramount Channel.

