The case of Yara Gambirasio becomes a film with Alessio Boni and Isabella Ragonese

The story of Yara Gambirasio – the 13-year-old from Brembate di Sopra found dead in 2011 three months after her death – becomes a film directed by Marco Tullio Giordana soon on the Netflix platform.

There are not many details on the film: it is known that it will be called “Yara”, it will focus in particular on the complicated investigations with genetic traces, and there will be Alessio Boni and Isabella Ragonese.

“Soon I will be in Marco Tullio Giordana’s Netflix film on the story of Yara Gambirasio – said the actor in an interview with the Press -. I play a commander of the Carabinieri, while Isabella Ragonese is the prosecutor Letizia Ruggeri. In essence, it is an investigation film. It is not easy to enter into a news story so close, so dramatic, that it involved us all ”.

Ruggeri, explained the director, is “a character against the grain, at first alone against everyone. He does his own thing, abrupt, impatient, rides a motorcycle, trains boxing. At the time her daughter was 8 years old, she was younger than Yara. The film is the obsession of the prosecutor who wants to catch the culprit ”.

Among the other actors, Yara will be played by the very young actress Chiara Bono.

(Unioneonline / D)

© All rights reserved




