the case-shock and the figures, because it is a massacre – Libero Quotidiano





He had placed the charging phone on the edge of the tub: Celestine, 13, died of cardiorespiratory arrest caused by an electric shock that was fatal. The domestic accident occurred on November 29 in Mâcon in the Saône et Loire, a French department in the Burgundy-Franche-Comté region. Together with the victim, as he explains I read, there was also another teenager, also hit by the shock. The latter, however, managed to save herself and she was discharged Tuesday from the city hospital.





Celestine, on the other hand, had been rushed to Lyons. But in the end he would not have made it, according to the local newspaper Le Journal de Saône-et-Loire. Once they arrived at the scene, the police officers of the anti-crime team had tried to resuscitate the girl who was under arrest, but were unsuccessful. “It was a trivial accident, but come on terribly serious consequences “, confessed to Jsl the young woman’s mother, as she wandered desperately through the corridors of the hospital.





This episode, however, is not an isolated case. According to the National Electric Safety Observatory, in fact, they are registered every year in France 40 deaths from electrocution and about 3 thousand electrifications. In a message of prevention, the Directorate-General for Competition, Consumption and Fraud Control recommended charging electronic devices outside humid environments and above all not using devices of this type. in the bath or shower.



