World

the case-shock and the figures, because it is a massacre – Libero Quotidiano

Photo of James Reno James Reno2 hours ago
0 29 1 minute read


He had placed the charging phone on the edge of the tub: Celestine, 13, died of cardiorespiratory arrest caused by an electric shock that was fatal. The domestic accident occurred on November 29 in Mâcon in the Saône et Loire, a French department in the Burgundy-Franche-Comté region. Together with the victim, as he explains I read, there was also another teenager, also hit by the shock. The latter, however, managed to save herself and she was discharged Tuesday from the city hospital.

Tunisian kills his partner, mother-in-law and children aged 5 and 2 with stabbings, then commits suicide: shock in Sassuolo

Celestine, on the other hand, had been rushed to Lyons. But in the end he would not have made it, according to the local newspaper Le Journal de Saône-et-Loire. Once they arrived at the scene, the police officers of the anti-crime team had tried to resuscitate the girl who was under arrest, but were unsuccessful. “It was a trivial accident, but come on terribly serious consequences “, confessed to Jsl the young woman’s mother, as she wandered desperately through the corridors of the hospital.

He leans through a curtain, falls into the void: the drama, Attilio Perotti's wife died

This episode, however, is not an isolated case. According to the National Electric Safety Observatory, in fact, they are registered every year in France 40 deaths from electrocution and about 3 thousand electrifications. In a message of prevention, the Directorate-General for Competition, Consumption and Fraud Control recommended charging electronic devices outside humid environments and above all not using devices of this type. in the bath or shower.

The moment of distraction. Horror in Naples, rumors from the prosecutor's office: how and when he threw the child from the balcony

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno2 hours ago
0 29 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Chicago, car got stuck under a truck and dragged along the highway: the truck driver doesn’t notice anything

14 hours ago

Another slap in the face of Europe: Poland builds the wall

3 weeks ago

Yen, the moon bear saved by traffickers who sleeps with a stuffed animal so as not to cry anymore

3 weeks ago

“The situation of infections in Germany is dramatic”

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button