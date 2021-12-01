The case that could overturn the abortion law in the United States

On Wednesday the US Supreme Court will begin proceedings to assess the legitimacy of Mississippi’s abortion law, a conservative state where termination of pregnancy is prohibited after 15 weeks of gestation in most cases. It is considered the most important case on the subject of recent decades, above all because it would be a possible threat to the historic ruling that since 1973 guarantees access to abortion at the federal level.

The decision will probably come in June 2022, but the debates that begin today are very important to try to understand which side the Court will be on, which after the appointment of three judges wanted by former President Donald Trump has a clear conservative majority.

The case is called “Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, ”named after the head of the Mississippi Department of Health, Thomas Dobbs, and the one of the only clinic in the state that still provides abortion services.

As told by the Washington Post, the state of Mississippi initially turned to the Supreme Court to validate its law banning termination of pregnancy after 15 weeks. However, when the Supreme Court agreed to hear the case, at that point Mississippi’s goals expanded, and among the requests made to the Court there is also that of overturning the abortion law altogether.

Lawyers representing the state argue that “there is nothing in the US Constitution, structure, history, and tradition that supports the right to abortion,” and that each state should be free to decide if and when to ban it. The clinic, on the other hand, recalls that the sentence that guarantees abortion at the federal level – the historic “Roe v. Wade ”- has been confirmed on several occasions by the Supreme Court. In particular, another historic ruling of 1992 establishes the right to abort until the moment in which the fetus can survive alone outside the uterus, generally considered to be around 24 weeks: about 2 months more than the limit set by the law of the Mississippi, which has been in effect since 2018.

In practice, by asking for its abortion law to be recognized, Mississippi is asking the Supreme Court to overrule previous rulings, with consequent repercussions on many other states, where the Roe v. Wade is the only legal instrument that protects the right of access to abortion. The Mississippi government has already said that if judges rule in favor of the law in force in the state, it will totally ban abortion, except in the event of danger to the life of the pregnant woman.

The outcome of this case is difficult to predict. According to experts heard by American newspapers, the Supreme Court could fully accept Mississippi’s requests, and issue a sentence that overturns or substantially revises the 1973 decision and subsequent ones that confirmed its validity. The most probable hypothesis, however, is that only the most specific requests are accepted, that is, those on the termination of pregnancy within 15 weeks, and that the implantation of the law on abortion is not modified.

Despite this, the consequences could still be very large even in the event of a more moderate sentence, because it would guarantee conservative states further room for maneuver to impose restrictions on the right to abortion.

Movements fighting for the right to abortion see the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the Mississippi case as a warning sign. The judges could have refused to argue, citing Roe v. Wade as a precedent, but the fact that they didn’t would mean that most of them would be willing to see her again.

As he noted Associated PressIndeed, prior to Trump’s appointment of the three new judges – Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett – the Court had always refused to examine cases involving termination of pregnancy before the limits set in the 1992 ruling , Planned Parenthood v. Casey. Now, however, with a majority of 6 conservative judges out of 9, the decision does not seem to be taken for granted: just as his attitude on the very strict and contested law on abortion in Texas, which came into force last September 1st, did not seem obvious. after the Supreme Court rejected requests to block it.

The law introduced in Texas prohibits voluntary termination of pregnancy after six weeks of gestation even in cases of rape and incest, and encourages anyone to report abortion doctors and anyone who makes it possible. In early November, at the request of the Justice Department and the administration of current President Joe Biden, the Supreme Court heard some arguments against its entry into force, but has yet to give a final decision. Meanwhile, the law is severely restricting access to abortion to the approximately 6 million women of reproductive age in the state, the second largest in the United States.

