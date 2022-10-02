the case that led the police to arrest alleged gang members operating in San Miguel Petapa and Guatemala City

According to investigations, the detainees belong to the clique Crazy gangster of the Mara Salvatrucha.

The National Civil Police (PNC) coordinated the capture of 18 people who were allegedly engaged in extorting public transport drivers in San Miguel Petapa and Guatemala City.

The PNC reported that the structure they demanded extortion from pilots and owners of public transport and if they refused they proceeded to assassinate them.

In total, 25 raids were carried out in the departments of Guatemala, El Progreso, Zacapa, Sololá, Retalhuleu and Alta Verapaz.

The authorities identified the Prados de Villa Hermosa neighborhood, Rivera del Río residential, zone 13 of San Miguel Petapa as the centers of operations of the criminal structure. Also Colonia El Progreso, Trebol sector, and Guarda, zone 11, of the capital.

“The criminal group was carrying out armed attacks against drivers and owners of public transportation, who were traveling from Guatemala City to the municipality of San Miguel Petapa, among other places,” reported the PNC.

18 salvatrochas captured PNC dismantles the criminal structure of the Mara Salvatrucha in anti-extortion operations There are 18 gang members captured and 10 inmates notified pic.twitter.com/vuv0tV3qP2 — Guatemalan PNC (@PNCdeGuatemala) October 1, 2022

The investigations began after murder of a public transport pilot on July 10, 2018 in the Pamplona neighborhood, zone 13 of the Capital City. The victim received multiple gunshot wounds.

The crimes for which the arrest warrants were issued are murder, conspiracy to commit murder, illicit association, extortive obstruction of traffic and conspiracy for extortive obstruction of traffic.

The investigation is in charge of the Department of Investigation of Crimes Against Life of the Public Ministry.