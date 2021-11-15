The case was solved only 52 years later, but the perpetrator died

One of America’s Most Wanted Fugitives Conrad was one of the most wanted fugitives in the United States and his theft is considered one of the most conspicuous and famous in the history of the city: he had created a new identity and lived for more than 50 years near Boston, integrating into the community and building himself a family, without ever being discovered. Before he died, aged 71 from cancer, he wanted to confess that he was behind the Cleveland bank robbery.

Like in the movies John Conrad was 20 at the time of the theft. Inspired by the “perfect shot” of the movie “The Thomas Crown Case”, he decided to carry out his plan inside the bank where he worked. He waited for Friday, hid the $ 215,000 (roughly the current equivalent of $ 1.6 million) in an envelope and fled. Only the following Monday did the colleagues notice the shortage and his disappearance.

The turning point While the police searched for him everywhere and his disappearance was reported on TV shows, Conrad had built a new identity for himself, working in a luxury car dealership and acting like a model citizen. Only in recent months the turning point: it turns out that Conrad was in Massachusetts, indeed that he had always been there, since 1970. Before dying, he confessed to his family that he had changed his identity and had committed the theft. But no one contacted the authorities, who in the end closed the case also thanks to some similarities between the data reported in the obituary.