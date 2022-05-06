the cases are increasing day by day

Diabetes is a disease that must be carefully monitored, and can lead to very serious consequences: what are the most frequent signs?

In Italy there are currently about 3 million sufferers of diabetes, and this casuistry is on the rise. In fact, from 2000 to 2019 there was an increase in cases equal to 60%: this data is definitely worrying, and it is necessary to focus on prevention of the phenomenon.

Among the most widespread causes of this exploit there is certainly theaging of the population: birth rates have plummeted dramatically, and the advent of old age brings with it numerous physical complications. Also called “welfare disease“, Diabetes often appears even in the case of overweight and obesity: these two phenomena are certainly favored by the proliferation of junk food and sugary drinks. How to recognize the onset of this pathology? Our body sends us gods precise alerts: here’s what we need to pay attention to.

Symptoms of diabetes, such as running for cover

Prevention, as well as early and timely treatment of diabetes limits the damage, and significantly affects thelife expectation of affected patients. For this reason it is essential to know how to capture the signals from our body: there is a symptom, first of all, that does not bode well.

This is the polydipsiathat is the anomalous increase of feeling thirsty. If during the day you often feel dry jaws, and feel the need to drink excessively, thehyperglycemia it could be suspect number 1. Consequently, it is also possible to identify one frequent urination to expel ingested liquids. Attention also to the paradoxical polyphagia: it occurs when, following an increase in appetite, we indulge in large binges of food. The reaction of the body, however, is found in a unexpected weight loss.

Later, the following symptoms can also be associated: blurred vision, headaches and itchy skin. Wounds heal much more slowly, and can occur very often annoying infections. Surely the most recurring alarm bell is precisely the thirstcombined with frequent evacuations and to a unexplained weight loss: in these cases it is good to contact a trusted specialist and take care of the necessary ones analyses. Doctors often match the pharmacological therapy to scrupulous food indications: health always passes also on the fork, and it is therefore necessary to adapt ours ad-hoc nutritional regime.