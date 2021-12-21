the cases of Holland, Austria and Belgium- Corriere.it

from Claudio Del Frate

Some states in the heart of Europe are seeing the epidemiological curve turn downwards: but they have been coming back to the lockdown for weeks. In Greece, infections are curbing even without restrictions

Even in the heart ofEurope hit by the Omicron variant with are places they have managed to sharply invert the contagion curve and where for days the number of cases has marked a marked decline. Holland, Austria, Belgium and even Greece are part of this “elite”, States in short, not on the periphery of the world, but where the virus is showing a certain volatility but where it was decided to stop its spreading in many cases return to lockdown.

Austria was the first nation to adopt countermeasures: in the last week of November the government of Vienna decided restrictions first of all for its citizens: the cultural events were suspended, sports events were held behind closed doors, the restaurants only worked with the takewaway. At the same time, Vienna allows entry into its borders only to people who have been vaccinated or cured based on the so-called 2G rule with mandatory quarantine for non-immunized. . After three weeks of “Horse care” in Austria the daily infections have gone from a peak above i 15,000 cases in mid-November to 1,700 on 20 December.

Along the lines of Austria, theOland

to: on the wave of 23,000 cases every day the government of the newly confirmed prime minister was registered in the second half of November Mark Rutte reintroduced the lockdown : closure for bars, cinemas, restaurants, museums, schools on vacation until January 9 despite the fact that the country can count on an immune “barrier” constituted by85% vaccinated. When the rules were triggered, the contagion was already showing a slowdown: since the beginning of the month the epidemiology curve has bent downwards and on 20 December it had reached 12,000 infections.

The Dutch who were able to, bet on Belgium to spend their free time but also the government of Brussels at this point has engaged the reverse by placing limits on a series of activities: schools, first of all, they have Christmas closing is brought forward by one week, while many public events also took place with one maximum capacity of 200 people. Space also for smart working with some activities that have limited work in presence only on one day a week. The repercussions on the statistics are immediate: the daily average of infections has passed from 20,000 in early December to 8,600 two days ago. Also there Germany marks a turnaround, albeit on much higher numbers (yesterday the infections were still above 40,000) but the government of Olaf Scholz has postponed the squeeze until after Christmas.

Another virtuous example, in the community context, is the Greece: here too the daily average of infections is halved in the space of a month (from 8,600 to 4,400) but without the Athens government having resorted to drastic measures. The only activated tool, in this case, is the tampone mandatory for those crossing the Hellenic borders, similarly to what was decided by other EU governments, starting with Italy.