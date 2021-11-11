The Caspian Sea is drying up: the dramatic satellite images

What is now the largest salt lake in the world, gets smaller by the day and could soon leave a desert as big as Portugal in its place. Another obvious sign of climate change comes from the Caspian Sea which, unlike the rising seas, is inversely suffering the effects of global warming, evaporating.

This is because the Caspian is an endorheic basin located 28 meters below sea level between Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan and the north of Iran and is in effect a closed sea and its borders, especially the northern ones, are not they are only retreating but are showing worrying signs of drought, with low water levels, now covered by sediments.

This is evidenced by the images taken last October 8 by NASA using Modis data from Eosdis Lance and Gibs / Worldview, now released by the Earth Observatory. More worryingly, scientists predict “rapid drops in water levels over the next decades and centuries.”

«The altimetric radar data collected by several satellites and compiled by NASA’s Global Water Monitor indicate that the water levels of the Caspian have already decreased since the mid-1990s – explains Adam Voiland -. According to one estimate, the Caspian’s water levels could drop from 9 to 18 meters by the end of the 21st century, enough to lose about a quarter of its area and discover about 93,000 square kilometers of land, an area as large as Portugal”.

Much of the new land would come from the northern Caspian, an already shallow area containing only 1% of the lake’s volume and today an average depth of 5-6 meters. To make a comparison, «the deepest parts of the lake extend to more than 1,000 meters – continues the expert -. The suspended sediments supplied by the incoming Volga and Ural rivers have discolored the waters in the northern part of the lake, while the winds may also have raised sediments ».

It goes without saying that the loss of the northern part of the Caspian could have ‘important ecological consequences. Its shallow waters teem with shellfish, crustaceans and fish. The seals raise their cubs on the winter ice that usually forms only in this part of the lake. ” And the current protected areas in the Caspian Sea “will be transformed beyond recognition,” confirmed a group of European scientists on Communications Earth & Environment.

Follow LaStampa Viaggi on Facebook (click here)

Don’t miss the free weekly newsletter, if you want to subscribe click here

– There are nine Bottomless Lakes in Roswell – that’s what lies beneath them

– Mystery of Suddenly Disappeared Antarctic Lake Unraveled

– Autumn tinges Russia with gold: the surprising images of NASA