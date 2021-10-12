News

the cast greets Daniel Craig in an exciting video

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

After 5 films and 15 years of chases, the cast of 007: No Time to Die greets Daniel Craig, who has officially finished playing the role of James Bond for the next films, without a future successor. The site IGN he collected greetings from actors and technicians who worked with Craig, in a moving and touching last farewell.

The new chapter of the famous saga, of which you can read our review here, sees in fact Daniel Craig’s latest appearance as James Bond, going to mark a real farewell to this character. Among the various people who greet the actor, Léa Seydoux is the one who was most moved, almost unable to speak with emotion.

His statements, directly from the video, are the following:

I want to thank him because it was incredible to work with him. I have great admiration for the work he has done with this character. I feel very lucky to have been a part of this film, but also very lucky to have worked with him… He deserves to have all the success he has with the film.

About the future of the most famous secret agent, we do not yet know who will take his place in the future, although the actor himself recently expressed his thoughts regarding the possibility of seeing Hugh Jackman as James Bond. At the moment, it has not yet been decided who will take the role, leaving all fans waiting for more information.

The film she also received a compliment from Kate Middleton, who had the opportunity to speak with Daniel Craig himself at the preview of the film, last September 28th. On that occasion, the Duchess of Cambridge also sported a very showy dress, similar to the one worn by Lady Diana at the premiere of 007 – Moving target.

The cast then officially greets Daniel Craig after his performance in 007 No Time to Die, leaving ample to what may happen in the future of the series.


Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.7K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
650
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
519
News

Cinema, all films out in October
434
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
376
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
332
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
294
News

Vitalik Buterin of ethereum responds to his followers
289
News

Shirin Neshat presents her trilogy that tells the dream world of Iranian women
275
News

The films coming to theaters in October 2021, from No time to die to Venom 2
273
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top