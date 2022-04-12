The cast of Flight Attendant: Who stars in the HBO show?

ads

THE Flight Attendant season 2 on HBO Max will premiere on April 21.

Based on a 2018 novel of the same name by Chris Bohjalian, the series features a talented cast of notable actors and actresses.

Max HBO

Kaley Cuoco plays Cassandra Bowman in the eight-episode HBO series[/caption]

What is the series about?

Kaley Cuoco is the protagonist of this long-awaited second season.

She plays Cassie, a flight attendant who hooks up with a passenger during a layover in Dubai, only to wake up to a dead body the next day.

Panicking and too scared to tell the police, she leaves the body in the room and returns to her assistant duties.

Arriving in New York, authorities at JFK detain Cassie and question her role in the crime.

CASSIE IS BACK! Kaley Cuoco Posts First Look at Season 2 of The Flight Attendant TAKING OFF Everything you need to know about season 2 of The Flight Attendant

“All night, just blink. I don’t remember anything about it,” she explains in the trailer. “I’m a crazy drunk stewardess, not a killer.”

Who is in the cast?

Kaley Cuoco: Kaley plays the main character Cassandra Bowden. Kaley starred in The Big Bang Theory as Penny from 2007 to 2019, a Cheesecake factory worker who lived across the hall from physicists Dr. Leonard Hofstadter and Dr. Sheldon Cooper.

Colin Woodell: Colin plays Buckley, an out-of-work “whisky connoisseur” actor whose charm and laid-back demeanor cement a friendship with the stewardess. Colin starred in the Off-Broadway revival of Dying City alongside Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Before that, he was the lead in The Purge US season 1 and also played werewolf Aiden in The Vampire Diaries season 2.

Michael Husman: Michiel, a Dutch actor who starred in Game of Thrones, is one of the male leads alongside Kaley. Michiel plays Alex, a wealthy and charming businessman who ends up seducing Cassie in her bed before being brutally murdered.

Max HBO

Kaley starred in The Big Bang Theory for 12 years[/caption]

TR gentleman: TR plays Cassie’s older brother, Davey, who criticizes her “questionable” life choices. Fans may have seen TR before on Grey’s Anatomy.

pink perez: Rosie, who co-starred in Marvel’s Birds of Prey earlier this year, takes on the role of Megan, Cassie’s friend and leader of the ‘perfectionist’ flight team.

Season 2 will see some new faces in the cast including: Zosia Mamet, Griffin Matthews, Michelle Gomez, and more.

How can I watch the program?

Produced by Yes, Norman and Cuoco’s Berlanti Productions, the upcoming season will have eight episodes and will air on HBO Max.

HBO Max is releasing the limited series in multiple installments, releasing the first two episodes at once.

Read more about The US Sun MUSK TRY MORE Elon Musk ‘feared Twitter would silence him’ if he joined the board BEHIND THE SCENES Danger! secrets of the podium, including the trick to make contestants the SAME height

Below is the full schedule of episodes reported by TODAY.

Thursday April 21: Episode 1, Seeing Double

Thursday April 21: Episode 2, Mushrooms, Taser Guns, and Bears, oh my!

Thursday April 28: Episode 3, The Reykjavik Ice Sculpture Festival is lovely this time of year

Thursday April 28: Episode 4, Blue Sincerely Reunion

Thursday May 5: Episode 6

Thursday, May 12, Episode 6

Thursday May 19: Episode 7

Thursday, May 26, Episode 8

The series will come to an end on May 26, 2022.

We pay for your stories! Do you have a story for The US Sun team? Email us at [email protected] or call 212 416 4552. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

ads