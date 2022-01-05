The cast of Friends yesterday and today, as the protagonists of the series have changed

Tonight it airs for the first time free-to-air on TV8 Friends: The Reunion. The protagonists of the 90s series are back to acting together 17 years after the last episode, how have they become? They are no longer kids and their appearance has definitely changed since the beginning: here are the photos that show the transformation.

Courtney Cox / Monica Geller

This evening the reunion of Friends , the iconic American sitcom symbol of the 90s. Is called Friends: the Reunion and sees its legendary protagonists once again together 17 years after the last episode. The event is a tribute to all those who loved that iconic group of friends who, with cups of coffee, hilarious chats and board games, marked an entire generation. Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler and Ross: what happened to the protagonists? Time has passed since the first take and, thanks to the fact that they are all over 50, both their appearance and their style have changed drastically: here are the photos that show the transformation of Jennifer Aniston & Co.

From Monica to Phoebe, the transformation of the women of Friends

That Jennifer Aniston had discovered the secret recipe of the elixir of “eternal youth” has always been a known thing but it is by comparing the photos of Friends: The Reunion with those of the past which becomes even more evident. In the series she played the role of Rachel Green, she was so beautiful and trendy that her haircut, the scaled bob, became the must-have of the time and was nicknamed “The Rachel”. It’s been 17 years since she last starred in the sitcom but, rather than getting old, she seems to be rejuvenating.

Jennifer Aniston / Rachel Green

Also competing with it is Courteney Cox, aka Monica Geller, who at 56 continues to boast breathtaking splendor and limitless charm. Of course, some small signs of aging appeared on her face but she has not lost the deep gaze and the dazzling smile that have always distinguished her. The last woman of the cast is Lisa Kudrow, the legendary Phoebe Buffay: over the years she has said goodbye to the side tuft but has not given up on the iconic blonde. Her face also appears slightly more mature than in the past but, despite this, the actress remains an undisputed beauty icon.

Lisa Kudrow / Phoebe Buffay

How Joey and the other Friends actors have changed

It is above all the men of Friends who have changed over time. It may be because white hair leaves no room for doubt or because the first wrinkles have marked their face, but the sure thing is that some are almost unrecognizable. The one who appears most transformed is Matt Leblanc, aka Joey, who today has short and light hair, receding hairline and some signs of aging on his face.

Matthew Perry / Chandler Bing

David Schwimmer, Ross Geller, still has short crew-cut hair but, as far as his face is concerned, he looks a little aged today, especially when compared to old photos. Same thing goes for Chandler Bing, the character played by Matthew Perry, who continues to enchant everyone with his gaze despite advancing age and a difficult past (he found himself battling drug and alcohol addiction after the international hit of the sitcom). In short, the guys from Friends may well have grown up but have not lost the beauty and sympathy that made them real TV legends.