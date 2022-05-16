The Cast of London’s Burning Now: From Hollywood Blockbusters to Pro Poker Players

ads

ITV London’s much-loved firefighting drama Burning has kept us all enthralled from the safety of our sofas for an extraordinary 14 years.

Its high-octane mix of emotionally charged storylines, action-packed drama, and an often laugh-out-loud script proved to be an irresistible combination, with many wishing the show would keep going. Its success was largely due to public sympathy for the friendly Blue Watch crew.

We take the likes of Rambo, Sicknote, Recall and Poison to our hearts, religiously tuning in each week to check in with the boys and girls in Blackwall.

London’s Burning began as a two-hour film in 1986 before becoming the 1988 television series that we all know and love.

There were a total of 172 burning episodes before the show went extinct in 2002.

The firefighter drama was originally filmed at Bermondsey’s Dockhead Fire Station, with filming for the first three series taking place in the watch room, mess hall, and bay area, where real-life firefighters took advantage of the opportunity to work shifts as extras.

Whether it’s an explosive scene, a steamy romance, or a bit of character building, London’s Burning truly had something for everyone, and it still holds an endearing place in the hearts of the nation.

With that in mind, let’s find out what happened to the cast members:

Glen Murphy, who played firefighter George Green (Image: TV Times via Getty Images) Glen Murphy – George Green

Gorge Green was the longest-serving character on the show and the only one to appear in every London’s Burning series.

This short-tempered former boxer joined Blue Watch at the beginning of the first season and enjoyed a steady stream of romances throughout his tenure.

Actor Glen is best known as the character from London’s Burning, but he also appeared in the British thriller Tank Malling and The Bill.

In 2007, he was awarded an MBE for his charity work after raising over £1 million for good causes.

Now 64, Glen starred with childhood friend Ray Winstone in the 2014 thriller Lords of London.

Actor Sean Blowers, who played John Hallam (Image: Getty Images North America) Sean Blowers – John Hallam

Did the immensely likeable but rather uptight John ever get the promotion he was chasing? He never did, did he?

The character was severely traumatized after being buried alive when a wall collapsed at a job in season four.

Five years later, John was brutally killed after falling 80 feet when a gantry gave way in the middle of a hellish warehouse.

The actor Sean, now 61, has also appeared in EastEnders, Crossroads, Heartbeat and Doctor Who.

You may also recognize him from playing Wyman Manderly in the sixth season finale of the popular Game of Thrones.

Actor Richard Walsh who played Bert ‘Sicknote’ Quigley (Image: Getty Images) Richard Walsh – Bert ‘Sicknote’ Quigley

Blackwall’s resident hypochondriac, the aptly named ‘Sicknote’, was always complaining of one illness or another.

An aspiring stage star, he often made stage appearances alongside his wife Jean, to which his colleagues grudgingly agreed to show their support.

Sicknote retired in season 12, when he sadly died in an explosion at a fireworks factory.

Since leaving the series, actor Richard has appeared in daytime TV’s Doctors, the movie Daddy’s Girl, Midsomer Murders and Heartbeat.

The now 70-year-old also made a cameo appearance in the Netflix series The Crown as Joe Gormley in 2019.

Jerome Flynn played Kenny ‘Rambo’ Baines (Image: Getty Images) Jerome Flynn – Kenny ‘Rambo’ Baines

“But he wasn’t at London’s Burning!” We hear you cry.

Well, he only appeared in the initial TV movie, but we felt actor Jerome was worth mentioning, as he was phenomenally successful after Blackwall.

Jerome, of course, played King’s Fusiliers’ Paddy Garvey opposite Robson Green in the hit drama Soldier Soldier.

The friends even enjoyed multiple number one hits on the music charts with their covers of Unchained Melody, I Believe, and What Becomes Of The Broken Hearted?

Jerome, now 58, appeared in the chilling 19th-century drama Ripper Street and an episode of Charlie Brooker’s haunting Black Mirror in 2016.

Game of Thrones fans will instantly recognize him as the loveable rogue Bronn, who appeared in countless episodes from 2011 to 2019. In 2019, he also appeared as Berrada alongside Keanu Reeves and Halle Berry in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.

James Hazeldine played Mike ‘Bayleaf’ Wilson (Image: Mirrorpix) James Hazeldine – Mike ‘Bayleaf’ Wilson

A very popular member of the team, Bayleaf was the dining room attendant until he left the show in series 8.

The character was involved in many exciting storylines, such as being knocked unconscious when a wall collapsed and also being buried alive.

A huge star of stage and screen, actor James was a member of the Royal Shakespeare Company and starred in the children’s television series Chocky and Heartbeat.

James took on the role of Sigmund Freud in The Talking Cure in December 2002, but fell ill and sadly died a week later. He was 55 years old.

Trevor Nunn, director of the Royal National Theatre, described him as “a leading actor of closely watched truthfulness, comic verve and emotional daring” who “was also a man of contagious enthusiasm, great warmth and humanity who was universally popular with his peers”. .

Burning of London actor Ben Onwukwe (Image: Daily Mirror) Ben Onwukwe – Stuart ‘Recall’ MacKenzie

Nicknamed ‘Recall’ thanks to his incredible photographic memory, Stuart joined the team midway through Season 4.

The firefighter was almost kicked off the team when he refused to shave off his beard, which the team rectified by tying him up and shaving it off!

Since the show ended, actor Ben, now 64, has kept busy appearing on Coronation Street, as Clyde Johnson in Holby City and as Dessie Dunn in EastEnders.

In 2018, he played Eric Pratchett in the drama Safe, and the following year he took on the role of WEB Dubois in Hero, inspired by the life and times of Caribbean war hero, judge and diplomat Ulric Cross.

Ross Boatman and Sam Beckinsale (Image: Mirrorpix) Ross Boatman – Kevin Medhurst

Known as Blue Watch’s resident troublemaker, this misguided firefighter often quarreled with his colleagues and questioned the authority of those above him.

Kevin’s character came from a broken home and had suffered a lot of sadness in his life before he joined the station boys.

Actor Ross is a noted poker player and member of the quartet of professional poker players The Hendon Mob.

Now 58 years old, the actor has also found success on the European Poker Tour and proudly has several poker titles to his credit.

Michael Garner played Geoffrey Pearce in London’s Burning (Image: TV Times/Future Publishing via G) Michael Garner – Geoffrey ‘Poison’ Pearce

It wasn’t until season 6 that old Poison joined the watch. He got the nasty nickname from him because he had a penchant for gossip and would indulge the older of him too much.

However, the character was not all bad and could be very sensitive at times.

After Blackwall, actor Michael joined many of his co-stars by appearing in Doctors, Holby City and Casualty.

Rather unexpectedly, he appeared in pop star Ellie Goulding’s music video for How Long Will I Love You in 2013.

Michael, now 67, is perhaps best known for stepping on the boards, with powerful roles in countless Shakespearean plays, Raising Rita and the less intellectual An Evening With Gary Lineker.

Actress Sam Beckinsale who played Kate Stevens (Image: Daily Mirror) Samantha Beckinsale – Kate Stevens

Kate joined the team in 1990 and quickly became a much-loved member of the team during her two-year stint.

Actress Samantha had previously played WPC Martin in an episode of Thames Television’s Never The Twain.

Later in 1994, she landed the role of Gillian on the sitcom Time After Time.

Three years later she played Jilly Howell in the short-lived sitcom Get Well Soon and in 1998 she became Gillian Monroe in the short-lived sitcom Duck Patrol with Richard Wilson’s One Foot in The Grave.

Samantha, now 55, has also appeared in Doctors, Holby City and Heartbeat.

Connor Byrne played Rob ‘Hyper’ Sharpe (Image: LWT) Connor Byrne – Rob ‘Hyper’ Sharpe

Emotional scenes occurred in series 12 and 13 when Hyper came out as gay to his colleagues.

He was later promoted to Lead Firefighter, but never got a proper exit as he left for unknown reasons at the start of the series finale.

Actor Connor is perhaps best known for playing Mike Milligan on all three Tracy Beaker shows, becoming the longest-serving cast member on the show.

Now 57, he also played Geoff in three episodes of Emmerdale in 2019 and appears on our screens this year as Dale Roberts in Doctors.

