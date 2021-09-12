the cast of the film with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans

Announced on cast from The Gray Man, the new Netflix movie of the Russo brothers, an exciting thiller based on the novel of the same name by Mark Greaney. Protagonists Ryan Gosling And Chris Evans.

It is one of the most anticipated films of the year the spy thriller directed by Anthony and Joe Russo (The Avengers), whose production is expected to start in the spring. The film will arrive exclusively on the Netflix streaming platform, a platform defined by the Russo brothers “Perfect for this movie”.

The Gray Man on Netflix: release, plot, trailer and cast film

The Gray Man cast film

The cast of the film includes big names on the international cinema scene, starting with the two protagonists Ryan Gosling (La La Land, The big bet, The pages of our life, Drive, Like a thunder, The Ides of March among many) and Chris Evans (Captain America – The Avengers, Push, Fantastic Four, Defending Jacob among many.

At their side Ana de Armas (No Time To Die, Blade Runner 2049, Knives Out), Jessica Henwick (Iron Fist, The Defenders, Godzilla vs King Kong) And Regé Jean Page (the Duke of Hastings in Bridgerton, For The People). Here’s the full cast: