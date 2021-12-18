The cast of the Lord of the Rings raps “We are the number 1 trilogy” to celebrate 20 years since the first film [video]

Frodo, Sam, Pippin, Merry, Legolas, Elrond and Andy Serkis / Gollum perform a rap song to celebrate the Lord of the Rings trilogy, 20 years after the release of the first film, as the best in the history of cinema.

It was December 19, 2001 when it was released in American cinemas The Lord of the Rings – The Fellowship of the Ring, the first film in the well-known trilogy taken from the books of JRR Tolkien which was followed about ten years later by the prequel trio of the films de The Hobbit. Some say that the Lord of the Rings is the best film trilogy of all time and among them is the American host Stephen Colbert. Shocked by the lack of celebrations on the occasion of the twenty years, Colbert he wanted to reiterate his thoughts for the umpteenth time in his own talk show, but this time rapping with rappers Method Man And Killer Mike, to the musician Jon Batiste and no less than the hobbit Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan, ai elves Orlando Bloom and Hugo Weaving and finally toAndy Serkis from Gollum.

The song is a pure rap full of irony, swear words and funny rhyming offenses against the other trilogies, from Free Willy to Back to the Future, from The Godfather to Indiana Jones, from The dark Knight to Star Wars. Anna Kendrick appears surprised (“What the hell … I thought we were friends!”) when she is “insulted” with her trilogy of Pitch Perfect, while Orlando Bloom at one point he admits that “but the films of La Naked Bullet they were great. ”To see the video, start the player below.