the cast of the next DC movie reveals the arrival of new villains

Warner Bros. has revealed new cast members of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom revealing the presence of new villains in the next DC movie. The new faces are represented by Jani Zhao, Indya Moore and Vincent Regan, alongside Randall Park’s return as Dr. Stephen Shin. Zhao will play the original character Stingray; Moore will play Karshon, a telepathic shark formerly Green Lantern villain; Regan will instead be Atlan, the ancient ruler of Atlantis.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is making more and more of a stir with its cast. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. has cast Jani Zhao, Indya Moore and Vincent Regan to star alongside Jason Momoa in the DC sequel. Additionally, it has been confirmed that Randall Park will reprise his role as Dr. Stephen Shin from the first film.

Zhao will play Stingray, an original character created for the film. At the moment it is not clear what his alignment will be within the film. Moore will play Karshon instead, a character who originally appeared as the Green Lantern villain. Originally a shark, Karshon acquired telepathic intelligence and abilities after being contaminated with some radiation.

Regan was cast as Atlan. Atlan is the ancient ruler of Atlantis who forced the kingdom to sink under the ocean. The character was played by Graham McTavish in a brief appearance in the first Aquaman.

Loading... Advertisements

Zhao, Moore, Regan and Park join a large ensemble that includes many returning cast members from the first Aquaman, including Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Amber Heard and Dolph Lundgren. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will arrive in theaters on December 16, 2022. More details on the film will arrive during the DC FanDome to be held on October 16.