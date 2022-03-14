The cast of Umbrella Academy: Who stars in the Netflix series?

THE UMBRELLA Academy is a Netflix-exclusive superhero series based on the comics by musician Gerard Way.

The third season of the series will premiere on June 22, 2022.

Who stars in The Umbrella Academy?

Elliot Page as Vanya Hargreeves

Born on February 21, 1987, Elliot Page is an actor and producer who has been active in the industry since childhood.

He has appeared in several feature films, including: Juno; flog him; Start; and X-Men: Days of Future Past.

Vanya Hargreeves (Number Seven) is a professional violinist and apparently the most powerful member of The Umbrella Academy.

Their superpowers include a powerful, sometimes deadly, destructive force that they can control with their violin.

Tom Hopper as Luther Hargreeves

Born on January 28, Tom Hopper is an actor.

He is known for his roles in series such as Game of Thrones and Merlin.

Luther Hargreeves (Number One) is an astronaut with the ability of super strength.

After living on the moon for years, Luther received an injection that caused his upper body to become that of an ape.

David Castaneda as Diego Hargreeves

Born on October 24, 1989, David Castañeda is an actor.

He has appeared in shows like Switched at Birth and movies like El Chicano.

Diego Hargreeves (Number Two) has the ability of telekinesis.

He is able to change the trajectory of any object with his mind, including weapons.

Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison Hargreeves

Born on September 5, 1988, Emmy Raver-Lampman is an actress and singer.

After performing in several Broadway shows, Emmy was cast in The Umbrella Academy.

Allison Hargreeves (Number Three) is a famous actress who has the ability to control minds by uttering the phrase “I heard a rumour.”

She has a somewhat unrequited love for her adoptive brother, Luther.

Robert Sheehan as Klaus Hargreeves

Born on January 7, 1988, Robert Sheehan is an actor.

He is known for his roles on shows like Misfits and Love/Hate.

Klaus Hargreeves (Number Four) can communicate with the dead.

A struggling addict, Klaus’ deceased brother Ben tries to help him heal.

Aidan Gallagher as Five Hargreeves

Born on September 18, 2003, Aidan Gallagher is an actor.

He is mainly known for his role in the Nickelodeon series; Nicky, Ricky, Dicky and Dawn.

Five Hargreeves was never named: his superhero alias is simply The Boy.

His powers include the ability to jump through space and time.

Justin H Min as Ben Hargreeves

Justin H Min is an actor known for his work in various Wong Fu productions.

Ben Hargreeves (Number Six) is the deceased adoptive brother of the other members of The Umbrella Academy.

Ben, who often appears to Klaus, can summon a tentacled monster from within his body.

Colm Feore as Sir Reginald Hargreeves

Colm Feore, born August 22, 1958, is an actor.

He has appeared in a variety of productions both on stage and in film and television.

Sir Reginald Hargreeves is the late adoptive father of the Umbrella brothers.

Newcomers for season three include Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Genesis Rodriguez, Jake Epstein, Cazzie David, and Javon “Wanna” Walton.

How can I watch The Umbrella Academy?

The Umbrella Academy is exclusive to Netflix.

On Sunday, March 13, 2022, showrunner Steve Blackman announced that the series’ third season is scheduled for June 22.

The show first premiered in February 2019.

According to a press release from Netflix, the third season focuses on the conflict between the Sparrow Academy and the Umbrella Academy.

The statement reads: “Smart, graceful and as warm as a sea of ​​icebergs, the Sparrows immediately collide with the Umbrellas in a violent showdown that turns out to be the least of everyone’s worries.”

“Facing challenges, losses and surprises of their own, and dealing with an unidentified destructive entity wreaking havoc on the Universe (something they may have caused), now all they need to do is convince Dad’s new and arguably better family to join him.” to help them put right what their arrival did wrong, “continues the statement.