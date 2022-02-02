the cast raps to celebrate the anniversary [VIDEO]

In this 2021 we celebrate the twentieth anniversary of two of the most legendary sagas in the history of cinema, Harry Potter And The Lord of the Rings. If what about the former HBO has organized a reunion of the original cast, for the second it does not seem that nothing has been done. To remedy this lack has arrived Stephen Colbert who in his talk show has created a truly unique celebration. Much of the cast joined in fact to sing a rap song to celebrate the best trilogy in history.

As you can hear and see, Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan, Orlando Bloom, Hugo Weaving and Andy Serkis joined Colbert and the pianist of the Late Show Jon Batiste for this act of love towards the trilogy de The Lord of the Rings. Along with them too Anna Kendrickwho did not participate in the saga, but wanted to contribute to the celebration.

“Is Star Wars Better? Oh, you make me sick – Batiste raps, before Colbert finishes the line with “Jar Jar can go ahead and suck … the ring!”

Meanwhile Weavingface of the ruler of Rivendell Elrond he decided to keep faith with his character by rapping in elven accompanied by the always hilarious Andy Serkis and from his flute.

We will return to Middle-earth on September 2, 2022 with the Amazon series set in the Narrative Universe created by the brilliant mind of Tolkien. Here is the official synopsis:

The upcoming series from Amazon Studios brings the heroic legends of the legendary Second Era of Middle-earth history to the screens for the first time. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of JRR Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an age when great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell into ruin, the unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the thinnest threads, and the greatest villain ever to come out of Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover the whole world in darkness.

Starting in a period of relative peace, the series follows a cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they face the dreaded resurgence of evil in Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elven capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the farthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters are carved out

