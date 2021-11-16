the cast together again for a special

The protagonists of Harry Potter, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson And Rupert Grint, and other cast members, are back together again for a special of HBO Max, entitled “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts“.

On the occasion of the twentieth anniversary from Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (original title Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone), the film based on the novel of the same name by JK Rowling that started a saga that has become timeless, there are many surprises reserved for fans: from online events, to new releases, through the return of the film in cinemas, up to a reunion a lot, very special.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts on HBO Max

On the day of November 16, 2021, day of the twentieth anniversary of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, an incredible news has been released that fans have been waiting for for a long time: the arrival of one special retrospective from HBO Max in which they will take part Chris Columbus and some cast members of the saga of Harry Potter, including Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson And Rupert Grint.

The news of this special, called Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts, coming January 1, 2022 on HBO Max, was broadcast through the official channels of HBO Max:

For the first time ever, the legendary cast returns to where the magic started. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: #ReturnToHogwarts, streaming New Year’s Day, only on HBO Max. International release coming soon. pic.twitter.com/53bHAf0WTY – HBO Max (@hbomax) November 16, 2021

News will also soon be released on the international diffusion of this special, which will see interviews and conversations with the cast of the saga.

An unmissable event for all fans of the saga, which allows you to dive once again into that magic that alone Harry Potter is able to transmit.