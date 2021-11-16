News

the cast together again for a special

Photo of James Reno James Reno7 hours ago
0 24 1 minute read

All about “Return to Hogwarts”, the special that sees the cast of Harry Potter together again.

Veronica Redazione

The protagonists of Harry Potter, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson And Rupert Grint, and other cast members, are back together again for a special of HBO Max, entitled “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts“.

On the occasion of the twentieth anniversary from Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (original title Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone), the film based on the novel of the same name by JK Rowling that started a saga that has become timeless, there are many surprises reserved for fans: from online events, to new releases, through the return of the film in cinemas, up to a reunion a lot, very special.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts on HBO Max

On the day of November 16, 2021, day of the twentieth anniversary of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, an incredible news has been released that fans have been waiting for for a long time: the arrival of one special retrospective from HBO Max in which they will take part Chris Columbus and some cast members of the saga of Harry Potter, including Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson And Rupert Grint.

The news of this special, called Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts, coming January 1, 2022 on HBO Max, was broadcast through the official channels of HBO Max:

News will also soon be released on the international diffusion of this special, which will see interviews and conversations with the cast of the saga.

An unmissable event for all fans of the saga, which allows you to dive once again into that magic that alone Harry Potter is able to transmit.


Photo of James Reno James Reno7 hours ago
0 24 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Italy is not a country for young people, the future gives me chills

2 weeks ago

Bitcoin: it’s Golden Cross | How to read the most bullish signal ever

September 23, 2021

The “long” hand of Photoshop by Khloé Kardashian

July 26, 2021

Rakuten TV and STARZPLAY, the November 2021 releases

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button