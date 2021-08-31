The cast would initially sing the theme song for the 1966 God of Thunder animated series

The cast of the first Thor (2011) would initially sing the theme song for the animated series about the God of Thunder that aired in 1966.

After the release of Iron Man (2008), de The Incredible Hulk (2008) and di Iron Man 2 (2010), in 2011 i Marvel Studios distributed in theaters all over the world Thor, the first chapter on God of the thunder interpreted by Chris Hemsworth. The film, directed by Kenneth Branagh (Shakespeare in Love), represented one of the first attempts of the study of Kevin Feige to expand theUniverse Marvel Cinematic and, at the same time, to reinterpret the story of a superhero of the House of Ideas through the authorial vision and style of a director.

In the volume The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe – a 512-page collector’s book containing exclusive behind-the-scenes on the creation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe which will be published in United States from October 19 – unpublished background on the processing of Thor.

According to what in an excerpt of the volume, initially Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Josh Dallas (Fandral) e Jaimie Alexander (Lady Sif) should have sung the theme song for the segment dedicated to the God of Thunder in the animated series Marvel Super Heroes transmitted in 1966 in a scene from the film. The sequence, apparently, it was actually filmed but Marvel Studios decided not to include it in the final cut:

“Kyle shows – through his laptop – to overjoyed [Kenneth] Branagh, Josh Dallas, [Chris] Hemsworth, Jaimie Alexander and [Kevin] Feige the musical theme of The Mighty Thor composed by Jaques Urbont in 1966 for the animated series Marvel Super Heroes. At one point, there was the idea of ​​having the cast sing her in a scene, which was filmed and never used.“

Below you can find the original text (and the translation) of the theme song of the cartoon:

“Across the rainbow bridge of Asgard Where the booming heavens roar You’ll behold in breathless wonder The God of Thunder, Mighty Thor! “

“On the other side of Asgard’s Rainbow Bridge Where the expanding skies roar You will admire a breathtaking wonder The God of Thunder, the Mighty Thor! “

We remember that Thor (2011), written by Ashley Miller, Zack Stentz, Don Payne and directed by Kenneth Branagh, sees in the cast Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Stellan Skarsgård (Erik Selvig), Colm Feore (Laufey), Ray Stevenson (Volstagg), Idris Elba (Heimdall), Kat Dennings (Darcy Lewis), Rene Russo (Frigga), Anthony Hopkins (Odin), Tadanobu Asano (Hogun), Joshua Dallas (Fandral) e Jaimie Alexander (Lady Sif).

SYNOPSIS

“The god Thor is brave but his arrogance again unleashes a war of ancient origins in Asgard. Odin, his father, sends him as punishment to Earth forcing him to live among humans. Thanks to the influences of the scientist Jane Foster, on Earth Thor becomes a true good hero and will help humans in the war against his half-brother Loki, who is determined to invade her.“

Source