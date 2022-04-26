The Castilla y León Health will insist on ‘remote’ medicine with interconsultations and telepresence teams

Sacyl sets among its objectives the implementation of non-face-to-face interconsultation between health centers and hospitals and the implementation of organizational protocols in the health centers where telepresence equipment is going to be installed.

The Regional Health Management is challenged for this 2022 to improve the accessibility of health care throughout the territory, especially in rural areas, and to do so with well-channeled and regulated resources that improve the care received by patients. The objective is agendas that are accessible to the population to request consultation both face-to-face and non-face-to-face.

This is how you pick it up Annual Management Plan (PAG)which is still born under the effects of the pandemic and which specifies that this presence will be guaranteed, at least, with the periodicity determined by the Order of April 15, 1991. That is, population centers with less than 50 inhabitants in fact -with a health card- will work with consultation on demand; those of less than 100 inhabitants, will have consultation one day a week; the 101 to 200 inhabitants two days a week; those of 201 to 500 inhabitants, three days a week; and, lastly, the municipalities with more than 501 inhabitants will have daily consultation, from Monday to Friday.

The management plan, which this year incorporates 49 objectives for Sacyl management, focuses its efforts on Primary Care, with the aim of guaranteeing face-to-face medical consultations both in local clinics and in health centers. To do this, an administrative tool called the Citizen Service Module will be developed in the health centers, which will streamline the demand for care and administrative work.

Attention to chronicity

One of the pillars of the roadmap for this year will be a more proactive care for people with complex chronic polypathology and dependent people, so that patients are involved in their care. Besides, Greater prominence will be given to the nursing group, in care and management, and in its role in home caremuch needed in an increasingly aging population.

Added to this is the fact that, in Hospital Care, Sacyl wants to incorporate three nursing care consultations for each center into its portfolio of servicesaccording to the care needs of each area.

Sacyl also seeks to promote the participation of the population in health care, for which wants to activate the health tips of the basic zones. With this, it intends to report on organizational news or service portfolio, and collect requests to respond to the demands raised. These main lines of work, other objectives are contemplated in the field of Primary Care, such as improve monitoring of obesity, vaccination coverage or detection of abuseas well as work in the suicide risk screening in people with anxiety or depression.

More medicine ‘at a distance’

Another challenge is to implement non-face-to-face interconsultation between health centers and hospitals, as a tool to improve continuity of care for patients and increase the resolution capacity of primary care.

The institutional objective of implementing organizational protocols in health centers where telepresence equipment is going to be installed is included.

Reduce waiting lists and delays

In hospital care, the strategy aims to reduce the number of patients on waiting lists (surgical, external consultations and diagnostic techniques) and improve the average delay. To achieve this, they have established individualized quarterly objectives for each hospitalin a shock plan that includes, for example, the increase in outpatient surgeryand reduce the interventions that have to be suspended for different reasons and increase surgical activity.

Secondly, It is proposed to improve the care provided in rapid diagnosis unitsin high-resolution consultations (in which the patient receives the diagnosis and therapeutic guidance on the same day) and in in-hospital circuits Stroke Codewith the standardization of care, diagnosis and reperfusion treatment.

Also, it will be key improve the assessment of cancer patients by the Tumor Committee, following the Regional Strategy for Oncology Patient Care in Castilla y León (ONCYL), in order to advance in homogeneity and equity of care. In this line, hospitals are asked to improve the capture and referral of childhood cancer cases for evaluation by the Committee for the Coordination of Care for Childhood and Adolescent Cancer of Castilla y León.

Agility in screening

The plan asks Sacyl’s health area managers to improve the times in cancer screening programs (colorectal, cervix and breast -ultrasound and biopsy-) or in the quality of pharmaceutical provision through prescription.

It is also intended to improve the quality of the training of specialists and actions aimed at patients and professionals will be developed, aimed at improving training needs on the one hand, as well as promoting research and innovation, and on the other with new humanization objectives included in the Person Plan, which covers both the care needs of patients and companions as well as those of the professional.

Reduction of response times

Regarding the Health Emergencies Management, The commitment to improve the time that elapses from when the citizen calls 1-1-2 until the health personnel of the Sacyl Emergency Coordination Center provides an answer is maintainedor until the care unit activated to attend to their pathology arrives at the place where the patient is.

Pathologies treated in previous years are included in 2022 septic shockwhich joins the strategy of hospital emergency services and intensive care units to reduce the morbidity and mortality of this pathology.

Another goal is promote the continuity of care in Health Emergencies with the incorporation of the Health Emergency Nursing Units (UEnE), a new assistance device that will allow Sacyl’s portfolio of services to be expanded and whose impact must be monitored.