The casual photo of Zendaya and Tom Holland having coffee that moved Marvel fans

Love crossed the screen and they can’t hide it: Tom Holland and Zendaya they increasingly strengthen their relationship that began as a friendship long ago and that today is installed as one of the most attractive romances in the industry. The protagonists of Spider-Man: No Way Home They showed that their bond goes far beyond the set and they walk the streets without shame like any other couple. Check out the photo that touched Marvel fans!

the actor of Uncharted and the star of euphoria they met for 2017 when they released the first film of the latest Spider-Man trilogy. While he was summoned to bring life to peter parkershe put herself in the shoes of MJ, a young schoolmate who starts out as his friend and then becomes his love interest and, later, his partner. The real story is not very far from that, since their chemistry and her complicity surpassed that of the characters and became a reality.

After being caught by the paparazzi kissing in The Angels, Zendaya and Tom admitted their relationship. And the theories were not long in coming: Do they really love each other? Is it a marketing strategy to sell more tickets to the premiere of spider-man? While many Marvel fans questioned their relationship, the truth is that many others were delighted with their healthy and loving bond.

Thus, they became one of the most sought-after couples in Hollywood. Each of their dates is recorded by followers who share their images on social networks and who are excited to see them more together than ever. have walked through London after visiting the Holland family and around Los Angeles. But now the departure has taken place in BostonUnited States, and in a rather striking place.

Tom and Zendaya have made it clear that they will not avoid crowded places and that they will hang out like any other couple. In this sense, they entered the Cafeteria Tatte Bakery for breakfast at the bar, right next to other customers. While they smiled, a user named Scott Lundgren captured the tender image that quickly went viral on social networks, reaching thousands of ‘I like you‘.