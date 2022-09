Gigi Hadid attended Fashion Week in Paris and wore a baggy butter-colored ensemble with a matching top (Credit: Grosby Group)

China Suárez traveled to Madrid for the presentation of her new film Objects and shocked everyone with a spectacular red sequined strapless dress with a mermaid tail and curly hair

Super casual, Dua Lipa left the hotel where she is staying in New York for a walk with a total jean: jacket and oversize pants



Blue shirt, dark glasses and blue carpenter pants, Scarlett Johansson decided to go unnoticed while taking a walk through the streets of New York

British singer Ed Sheeran enjoys a few days off in Ibiza, where he was photographed on a boat and wearing a very particular outfit: a set of yellow and orange Versace pants and rower

Kylie Jenner wore a daring and spectacular white crochet dress with a super low cut and short, to attend a fashion show, as part of Paris Fashion Week

Selena Gomez was caught on camera leaving a dinner with friends in Malibu. She wore a super comfortable look, with a brown coat and black sweater

The storm in Miami did not prevent Maluma and his girlfriend Susana Gómez from taking a walk and attending an important event in Florida

Kim Kardashian was spotted by paparazzi leaving the dermatologist in Beverly Hills. She sported her platinum hair, dark glasses and a black sweatshirt

The American model Emily Ratajkowski enjoys a few days off in Mallorca, Spain, where she spent the summers during her childhood, as she herself told on more than one occasion (Credit: Grosby Group)

