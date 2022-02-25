The casualties of Pumas that America celebrates for the Clásico Capitalino

The University Club announced the names of two players who, officially, are ruled out for when the Eagles visit them in Ciudad Universitaria.

América is in full preparation for this Saturday’s match, in which they will take to the field of the Estadio Olímpico Universitario, the scene of a new edition of the Clásico Capitalino of Liga MX, where the coach Santiago Solari will play the permanence in the Nido based on the result he obtains.

Although the azulcremas fully focus on what they can present in Ciudad Universitaria, from the auriazul camp they received news that could make a difference in their favor in a key game for their cause, since if they won, they would take a break in the midst of the crisis they are going through.

Pumas announced two sensitive casualties for their causethe two in the lower box with elements that provide experience and security for them, such as goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera and central defender Nicolás Freire, who due to different injuries, will not be able to see minutes in the duel that divides Mexico City .

“Nicolás Freire: muscle injury in the left hamstring. Recovery time: two weeks. Alfredo Talavera: bursitis in the right shoulder. Recovery time: one weekthe university students reported through a medical report published on their different social media platforms.

WHEN DOES AMERICA PLAY THE CAPITAL CLASSIC?

America will play the Clásico Capitalino next Saturday, February 26 at 9:00 p.m. on the field of the Estadio Olímpico Universitario. This party will serve so that the azulcremas breathe a little in the middle of the crisis, or, to finish with the cycle of Santiago Solari in the Americanist technical direction.

