The casualties of Pumas to receive Cruz Azul in the first leg of the semifinals

The cement box will have a full squad and only doubts about the ownership of Jesús Corona, who has already recovered from his ailments.

There are just over 24 hours left for the initial whistle of Cruz Azul vs. Pumas that will raise the curtain on the Concachampions semifinals. This duel will take place in the University Stadium It is already set to be the most attractive duel of this round as two teams that are having a good time in the local tournament face to face.

On the part of the cement workers, Juan Reynoso for the first time in a long time will have the complete squad. However, the Peruvian coach still has doubts in the goal: Jesus Crown He is fully recovered and today he trained with absolute normality, but it was the strategist himself who praised at a press conference Sebastian Juradoso it will not be known until tomorrow who will put on the gloves..

For university students the issue is much more complicated. And it is that Andrés Lillini will have to face several casualties for this match in a squad that does not stand out for the depth of its lines. Despite bringing back big names like Leonel Lopez, Favio Alvarez and Jorge Ruvalcabafour other players will not be in the call.

Alek Álvarez, Sebastián Saucedo, Jerónimo Rodríguez and Amaury García will be the absences of Pumas for the first leg. With this panorama, UNAM will seek to take advantage by playing at home and hope to recover all its men for the second leg that will be played at the Azteca Stadium.

Blue Cross vs. Pumas: when and what time do they play for Concachampions?

Cruz Azul and Pumas will face each other this Tuesday, April 5, as part of the first leg of the Concachampions semifinal to be played at the University Stadium. This duel has a start time of 21:00 (local time).

