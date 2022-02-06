The cat Otella (formerly Othello) is not pregnant. But she still asks for asylum- Corriere.it

Counter-counterorder! Last week I told you about Othello, which is actually an Otella, the mysterious black cat who decided to settle permanently in my daughter’s room and who, at least it seemed to me, was expecting a litter. Alas, it is not so: the conspicuous swelling of the belly had deceived me. Otella she is not pregnantbut is the victim of aparasite infestation: the vet told me that this is not unusual among cats who live free, without vaccines or pesticides, and he prescribed me a treatment. My daughters teased me a lot, claiming that the misunderstanding is clearly a sign of my desire to become a grandfather, and made fun of my alleged feline skills.

I must say that, in fact, I am not particularly knowledgeable about the pregnancy of the cats. A few years ago I had brought Lola to the vet to sterilize her: before proceeding, the vet had done an ultrasound to check that everything was okay and … he had discovered three miciotti in her belly. This time the opposite happened: no pregnancy, but a lot of parasites. I confess I was quite disappointed. However, it remains quite incomprehensible, at least to me, the behavior of Otella, who for at least a year has sporadically frequented our house, appearing and disappearing in rather random times and ways, and only ten days ago she decided to stay. More: as I said, she has installed herself in a room and there is no way to move her away. At most she takes a few steps in my presence in the corridor, but then she immediately returns to her new lair. It is understandable: she has just arrived, she needs to a safe and secure place. But why she only came to us now is not at all clear to me. I can exclude that she came to be treated – it would really be, on our part, an excess of humanization: a cat does not know that there are medicines, let alone that I have any -, nor is the presence of food and water a sufficient reason. , because he had already taken advantage of it in the past, without ever stopping permanently.