the Catalan press tackles PSG and begins to dream of a return of Messi!

A year after his surprise departure from FC Barcelona, ​​will Lionel Messi be able to return there this summer? The Catalan press does not believe in it (or little) but begins to dream of it, Mundo Deportivo even titling that “if Mbappé extended, everything is possible in the world of football“. The media nevertheless tends to relativize, stating that this would only be possible if “the salary increase due to the renewal of Mbappé” drive “to a rationalization of wages” but “talking about financial fair play and PSG sounds like a joke“.

MD even evokes a real desire for La Pulga to return to her favorite club, she who “would not hesitate to return to the club where he developed the best football in the world“Only problem, PSG would not intend to let go of the sevenfold Ballon d’Or and are taxed, just like Bayern Munich (surely a small tackle in the Lewandowski file)”of European clubs that do not fall under the traditional laws of the market“, both having “a point of pride that does not make them succumb to money or pressure“.

Xavi would not be against!

Returning to Barça’s lackluster season, the Catalan daily explains that a “a midfielder close to Leo aspires to return crack to Camp Nou, as a player“. Moreover, “Xavi would not see his return badly“while Mundo Deportivo would evoke a Messi”like a fish in water” in the game philosophy advocated by his former teammate.

Fatalistic, declaring that seeing “PSG to do without Messi the year of the World Cup in Qatar“appears not very credible, MD ends up with an ounce of hope, believing that this dream has as many chances of coming true as”Mbappé’s extension“. The rest, everyone knows.