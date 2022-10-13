The Catalans ‘Girasoles Salvajes’ and ‘Amazing Elisa’ hit theaters

Netflix premieres the miniseries ‘La Sagrada Familia’ and Prime Video the season finale of ‘Lord of the Rings’

The Catalan director Jaime Rosales brings the film ‘Wild Sunflowers’ to the big screen this Friday. The film starring Anna Castillo and Oriol Pla offers a portrait of machismo, love and family and was part of the official section of the San Sebastian Festival. For his part, the director Sadrac González-Perellón offers ‘Asombrosa Elisa’ with Sílvia Abascal, Asier Etxeandia and Ivan Massagué, which has been part of the Sitges Festival. Also applauded in Sitges is the psychological harassment of ‘Cerdita’ and ‘Peter von Kant’ by the filmmaker François Ozon. On platforms, Netflix presents the miniseries ‘The Holy Family’ and Amazon Prime Video the season finale of ‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’.

‘Wild Sunflowers’

Jaime Rosales directs ‘Giralsoles Salvajes’, a film that talks about a 22-year-old girl, mother of two children, who falls in love with a conflictive boy. As time passes, the protagonist will begin to wonder if she really needs this boy by her side, and will begin a personal journey in search of her happiness and that of her family. The film stars Anna Castillo and Oriol Pla and is part of the official section of the San Sebastian Festival.

‘Amazing Elisa’

Sílvia Abascal and Aiser Etxeandía star in ‘Asombrosa Elisa’, directed by Sadrac González-Perellón. Elisa is a twelve year old girl who loses her mother in an accident. She tries to convince her father that she has her powers, as her favorite superhero and that she can take revenge on the person who caused the fatal accident to her mother. The thriller has been part of the Fantastic Film Festival of Catalonia in Sitges.

‘little pig’

For Sara (Laura Galán), summer only means having to endure the teasing of other girls in her town, but everything changes when a stranger arrives and kidnaps the girls who besiege her. This is the plot of the thriller ‘Cerdita’, directed by Carlota Pereda and which has been widely applauded at the Sitges Festival.

‘Peter von Kant’

‘Peter Von Kant’ is about a man (Denis Menochet), whose name is the same as the title of the film, who lives with his assistant, whom he mistreats and humiliates. Thanks to the actress Sidonie, he meets and falls in love with Amir, a young man of modest origins, who offers to share his house and support him in entering the world of cinema. Directed by Francois Ozon.

‘diabolik’

‘Diabolik’ arrives dubbed in Catalan, the film adaptation of the adventures of the characters created by Angela and Luciana Giussani in the 60s, an Italian-produced thriller. The film has been nominated for 11 David di Donatello awards, and has been directed by Antonio and Marco Manetti.

‘Halloween: The End’

The long-awaited end of one of the most recognized horror franchises in film history arrives, ‘Halloween: The End’. Laurie Strode (Jaime Lee Curtis) faces the incarnation of evil, Michael Myers, for the last time, the ultimate battle. The film is directed by David Gordon Green.

‘The Legend of the King Crab’

‘The Legend of the Crab King’, directed and scripted by Alessio Rigo de Righi and Matteo Zoppis, tells the story of a prince who accidentally kills his lover. To pay for his crime, he will have to go into exile on a remote island. There he will find a treasure that will become a mere redemption.

Netflix premieres the miniseries ‘Sagrada familia’

Netflix premieres this Friday the fiction thriller ‘Sagrada Familia’, starring Najwa Nimri and Carla Campra, directed by Manolo Caro, which follows the story of a group of neighboring mothers who will be affected by the arrival of a new member in the building that threatens to dynamite everything. ‘Belascoarán’ also arrives on Netflix this Wednesday, carrying a detective suspense story set in Mexico City.

This Thursday arrives ‘Exception’, a Japanese existential horror series set in a distant future in which the population of Earth has been transferred to another galaxy; ‘The Watcher’, a thriller inspired by true events about the life of the Brannock family as they move into a new house; ‘La playlist’, the series about a young Swedish man who revolutionized the music and streaming creating Spotify; and ‘Sue Perkins: Incredible but legal’, a comedy series starring the same comedian.

On Friday, Netflix will premiere ‘Everyone Wants to Be Saved’, a dramatic series centered around a war veteran who is admitted to a psychiatric center without feeling crazy. Finally, next Tuesday the premiere of ‘Unsolved Mysteries’, the legendary television series that now lands on Netflix by the producers of ‘Stranger Things’

Season finale of ‘The Lord of the Rings’

Amazon Prime Video closes this Friday the first season of ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’. In this eighth episode it is already known that the expected arrival of Sauron will take place as well as the death of some of the fictional heroes.

HBO Max offers new installments of ‘All American’

HBO Max premieres this Wednesday a double batch of seasons of the series ‘All American’, the fifth season of the original series, and the second of the spin-off ‘All American: Homecoming’. On the other hand, the second part of ‘The Oath’ arrives next Tuesday, the continuation of the series on the United States federal trial against Keith Raniere.

Movistar+ premieres the fourth season of ‘Ghosts’

Movistar+ premieres this Friday the fourth season of ‘Fantasmas’. The series tells the story of Alison and Mike who suffer because the first customers of their hotel share negative reviews on social networks. The hotel will have the unexpected visit of a ghost. The platform releases two episodes every Friday.

Apple TV+ with ‘Shantaram’

Apple TV + offers this Friday the premiere of ‘Shantaram’, starring Charlie Hunnam and based on the best-selling novel. The series follows the footsteps of a criminal who seeks to get lost in Bombay during the 1980s. As the protagonist, he will flee from the problems that persecute him, but a woman will lead him to have to decide between freedom or love.

The classic Romeo and Juliet and ‘Candy’ on Disney +

Disney+ premieres this Friday the funniest version of Shakespeare’s love story Romeo and Juliet with ‘Rosalina’. The film directed by Karen Maine has Kaitlyn Dever as the protagonist.

Previously, this Wednesday the platform premiered the miniseries ‘Candy’ with Jessica Biel. The production explains the case of a mother of a family who, when the pressure of conformism drowns her, will yearn for freedom with a lethal result.