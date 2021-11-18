“THE CATHEDRAL OF MODENA”, A VOLUME WITH NEW STUDIES AND RESEARCH – Municipality of Modena Press Office website

It presents studies and hypotheses on the building of the Duomo, delves into the theme of the foundation structures and the constructive organization, analyzes their structural behavior and materials, explains methodologies and potential for using the laser scanning survey. It is the volume “Il Duomo di Modena. Studies and researches for an interdisciplinary approach “, curated by Carla Di Francesco, Francesca Piccinini and Elena Silvestri, which describes the work carried out for the restoration of the Cathedral between 2008 and 2014, characterized by a strongly interdisciplinary approach, with the aim of provide a significant contribution of knowledge on the pivotal monument of the Unesco site.

The volume, published by Allemandi, will be presented on Saturday 20 November, at 10, in the Hall of Honor of the Archbishop’s Palace (Corso Duomo 34) with the interventions of the curators and experts who have followed the research and continue to study the Cathedral of Modena. from a historical and conservation point of view. The morning of presentation is free, subject to availability and with Green pass, in compliance with anti-Covid safety regulations. The presentation can also be followed in streaming through the website (www.museidelduomodimodena.it) and the facebook page (www.facebook.com/MuseiDelDuomoModena) of the Duomo Museums.

The work, available in the Duomo Museums bookshop, illustrates the restoration campaign wanted by Carla Di Francesco, as regional director of the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, and started almost in parallel, between 2008 and 2014, on the Cathedral and on the Ghirlandina tower. The intervention brought new elements of knowledge, provided the opportunity to systematize the knowledge already acquired and allowed to formulate new and suggestive hypotheses on the events of the Fabbrica del Duomo, active over the centuries to ensure functionality and adaptation to the needs liturgical and devotional buildings of the most important religious building in the city. The publication of the volume, made possible by the contribution envisaged by the law dedicated to Italian Unesco sites (Law 77/06), anticipates the publication on the dedicated website of the computerized archive of the Unesco site of Modena which collects the technical and scientific documentation produced in the last years.

The initiative is promoted by the Coordination of the Unesco site, the Municipality of Modena, the Duomo Museums, the Chapter of the Metropolitan Basilica, in collaboration with the Modena Foundation and Unicredit and with the patronage of the Ministry of Culture.

The presentation was attended by Monsignor Luigi Biagini, archpriest of the Chapter of the Metropolitan Basilica; the Councilor for Culture of the Municipality of Modena Andrea Bortolamasi; Donatella Pieri, Modena Foundation; Paolo Rossi, Unicredit Modena; Carla di Francesco, Ministry of Culture; the publisher Umberto Allemandi. The scientific reports, coordinated by Francesca Piccinini, director of the Unesco site, will be by Elena Silvestri, Stefano Lugli, Donato Labate, Alessandro Capra, Renato Lancellotta, Tomaso Trombetti, Eva Coïsson, Giovanni Carbonara, while the conclusions are entrusted to Arturo Calzona with a intervention on the historiography of the Emilian Romanesque in the light of recent studies.