the Catholic politician causes scandal if he does not follow the Church





General Assembly of US bishops gathered in Baltimore on Monday – Reuters

After months of discussion and two days of heated debate, the American bishops yesterday approved an awaited document on Eucharistic coherence. The text was proposed after the 2020 elections by some US prelates who saw the need to take a clear position with respect to a “Catholic president who opposes the teachings of the Church”. The reference was to the acceptance of the legality of abortion by Joe Biden, the second Catholic White House head in history.

But the text that passed with 222 yes, eight no and three abstentions does not contain explicit references to any politician, nor does it examine the opportunity to deny communion to public figures who defend positions that are not in line with the moral teaching of the Church. However, the document argues that Catholics who hold positions of authority “have a special responsibility” in following the law of the Church.

And he stresses that those who receive communion despite having repudiated the teachings of the Church in their public life “create scandal and weaken the determination of other Catholics to be faithful to the demands of the Gospel”.

Ultimately, during the first plenary assembly in person in two years, the American Bishops’ Conference accepted the Vatican’s invitations to avoid condemnations that could “become a source of discord”, like Cardinal Luis Ladaria, prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of faith, the US bishops had warned in a letter. The fear also prevailed, expressed by some bishops such as Robert McElroy of San Diego, that the Eucharist could be used as “a weapon in political battles”.

The third day of work of the plenary in Baltimore, open to the press, however, revealed that different opinions on the subject remain within the Conference. The text, in fact, entrusts individual bishops with the “special task of remedying situations that involve public actions in contrast with the visible communion of the Church and the moral law”. And if some bishops have interpreted the passage as an invitation to dialogue, others have seen it as a possible openness to denying the Eucharist to Catholic politicians who admit abortion.

Archbishop Joseph Naumann of Kansas City, for example, highlighted the responsibility of ecclesiastical leaders to speak with Catholics who act contrary to the moral teachings of the Church, without “being afraid to say how serious it is not to defend these teachings in the sphere public “.

The doctrinal committee that drew up the 30 pages on the “Mystery of the Eucharist in the life of the Church” also accepted at the last moment the request of the archbishop of San Francisco, Salvatore Cordileone, to include the responsibility of people in the position of authority to promote the life of the unborn. “Failure to recognize the category of human beings victims of the greatest destruction of human life in our time would be an obvious omission which, for some of us, would turn this document into a problem rather than a help,” said the archbishop.

The prelates, however, were unanimous in highlighting that the document goes far beyond the question of Catholic politicians and above all highlights the role of the sacrament in the life of the Church. The 30 pages in fact place a renewed emphasis on catechesis on the meaning of the Eucharist, in response to a decline, in the United States, of faith in the real presence of the body and blood of Jesus Christ in communion.

As the Archbishop of Denver Samuel Aquila explained, it is important “to bring greater awareness among the faithful of how the Eucharist can transform our lives”. The bishops yesterday launched a three-year “Eucharistic awakening” campaign from Baltimore, which includes the development of new teaching materials, the training of diocesan and parish leaders, a new website and the sending of a team of 50 priests to the 50 states to preach the Eucharist. The campaign will culminate with a National Eucharistic Congress in June 2024 in Indianapolis.