The Catholic school: review of the film by Stefano Mordini

The empty Eucharist of The Catholic school

The great themes, the Christian ones of temptation, desire, mercy and the spirit, remain aleatory as the film tries to cling to events that are only long preamble to the final tragedy. A work that would like to be complete from the beginning, which would like each of its characters as an essential pawn in order to understand the education and merciless freedoms of those protected youngsters, protected wards. In truth The Catholic school proves to be thinner than that host that students have so often swallowed, but in which they never found the body of Christ. No results, no real reflection. An empty Eucharist like that of many who profess to be faithful and who then perpetrate in deception: to be above all, not to have to submit to any judgment, neither human nor divine.

With confusing timelines, fragments glued together from an often clean and clumsy montage that abruptly interrupts scenes and sequences, The Catholic school adopts exactly the same attitude that the book originally condemned. The carelessness, the distracted gaze on the boys, the superficiality in dealing with certain topics and the speed with which one passes over them become faults that do not ask for atonement and believe they can only take advantage of the brutality of their own conclusion to be forgiven. An event, that of the Circeo case, which for the film is equivalent to the defeat of the film: an initial fatuous and corrosive treatment that leads only to an indecent, sadistic and full of derisory rage explosion.