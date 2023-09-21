The cause of death of actor Angus Cloud revealed

In July this year, a sad news shocked fans of the entertainment industry in the form of the unfortunate death angus clouds The 25-year-old young actor who is best known for his role in the successful HBO series “Euphoria” and now that tragic moment is in the news again as it has been confirmed that the cause of death was “accidental overdose”.

An accidental overdose ended the life of Angus Cloud

According to a report released September 21 by the Alameda County, California, coroner’s department, Angus Cloud’s cause of death was a fatal combination of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and benzodiazepine, which was determined to be an accidental overdose. It was also widely reported that the intense intoxication caused by this mixture of drugs led to the tragic loss of the young actor.

Angus Cloud’s family released a statement in which they noted that the actor had been struggling with mental health issues and was deeply affected by the recent death of his father, who was his best friend. Although his departure is sad, he finds some solace in the thought that he is now with his father.

Problems Angus Cloud was dealing with before his death

The news of his death came as a shock to his fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry, as Angus Cloud was rising due to his portrayal of the character Fezco “Fez” O’Neil in the series “Euphoria”. The sensitive issues faced by teenagers in today’s society, such as drug addiction and sexual violence, were highlighted to be addressed in an original and realistic manner.

The series “Euphoria” starring Zendaya has become a television phenomenon, attracting massive audiences and generating discussion about the challenges youth face in today’s society. Angus Cloud, discovered by a director while hanging out with friends in New York, made his acting debut in this acclaimed series and left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry.

