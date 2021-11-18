The cause that could reveal who invented Bitcoin

No one has ever truly unraveled the mystery of the identity of Satoshi Nakamoto, the author of the paper that in 2008 announced the creation of Bitcoin, a peer 2 peer coin that would lay the foundations of the blockchain system as we know it today. A lawsuit for the recognition of an inheritance could reveal in court who the real inventors of Bitcoin are. One of the names has been around for years and is that of the Australian Craig Wright, 51 years old.

The other is the programmer David Kleiman, who died in 2013. His family members have asked a Florida court to be awarded half of the Bitcoins that Kleiman allegedly “mined” along with his partner, Craig Wright. This is a fortune worth one million Bitcoins, which at current values ​​(November 18) would be worth 58.2 billion dollars. If Craig Wright were to prove that he is in possession of the private key that controls this Bitcoin wallet, he would prove to the world that he is truly the creator of the coin – still today shrouded in doubts and suspicions. Since 2016, Wright has been claiming to be the real Satoshi Nakamoto without providing any evidence that could convince the community.

Kleiman’s lawyers told al Wall Street Journal to be “convinced that there was a close collaboration” with Wright, “to create the first million Bitcoins and we will prove it”. Consequently, if that were the case, Nakamoto would be two people and half of the Bitcoins he created would be entitled to Kleiman’s heirs. According to the lawsuit documents filed, Kleiman and Wright would have collaborated since early 2008 on what would later become the nine-page paper on Bitcoin, after which they would have collaborated to launch the coin.

“We believe the court will find that there is nothing to indicate or record that [i due] they were in a partnership, ”said Andrés Rivero, a Wright attorney.