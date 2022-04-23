the causes according to experts

Pediatric acute hepatitisthe disease affecting i children raises alarm in Europe with the increase in cases recorded among the youngest patients, from 1 to 5 years: outbreaks have been reported in Great Britainwhere the cluster of hepatitis hit 108 children. None of the children died from the virus, but eight young patients underwent the transplant liver. And then cases have been reported in Spain, Holland And Denmark. Seven cases (but for some there may already be nearly twenty) recorded in Italy: ready there new circular of the Ministry of Health with the request to all health organizations and doctors to report any suspected case of hepatitis of which they do not understand the causes, acute hepatitis which manifests itself with symptoms which the fever And gastrointestinal disorders, but the most recognizable is the yellow color that the child takes. In the cases diagnosed so far there have been spontaneous healings while in other cases the liver was unable to recover the damage and a transplant was necessary. And outside the old continent the clusters of this disease (there is no vaccine) most relevant were reported in United States and in Israel.

The latest case recorded in Italy is a small three-year-old patient from Prato: his situation has worsened so much that now the child could risk a liver transplant. “We also did the research for this serotype 41”, found in several cases reported internationally, “but we still don’t have the answer”, he says Pierluigi Vasarri to The messengerdirector of Pediatrics and Neonatology of the New hospital of Prato.

Among the investigations carried out on the little patient from Prato, also those for the Covid: the child tested negative but had the antibodies tall; he had probably previously contracted the virus. And now he is being treated at the Bambino Gesù pediatric hospital in Rome.

But what is causing this boom in cases of acute pediatric hepatitis?

Pediatric acute hepatitis, seven cases in Italy: one is serious. “Liver damage in a few hours”

Acute hepatitis, 13 cases reported in Spain. The Ministry: “Situation monitored”

Pediatric acute hepatitis, the hypotheses on the causes

Britain’s Health Security Agency announced that it has identified 34 other cases, in addition to 74 reported last week. British experts are still not sure what triggered the case boom acute pediatric hepatitisbut would tend to rule out any links to existing hepatitis viruses.

The doctor Meera Chanddirector of clinical and emerging infections at UKHSA, reports inews.co.uk, said researchers are “investigating a wide range of possible factors,” and one possibility under study is that the outbreak is linked to ainfection with adenovirusa common cold virus, which however can cause more serious symptoms, including gastrointestinal disease in young children.

Covid e “new variant of adenovirus“

Some British experts believe it is possible that children’s immunity has been reduced by the lack of exposure toadenovirus due to the restrictions imposed in an attempt to contain the Covid infectionsand this has led to worse symptoms after exposure of the little ones to a possible mutation of the virus.

It supports the hypothesis of a “new variant of adenovirus” the doctor Zania Stamatakiassociate professor of viral immunology at the Center for Liver and Gastrointestinal Research at the University of Birmingham: ‘Liver inflammation caused by adenovirus it is rare in young people, with the exception of immunocompromised children. The increase in the incidence of children with hepatitis is unusual and concerning. If the fault lies with a adenovirusthis could be one new variant of adenovirus which can cause liver damage in children with naive / immature immune systems. But we need to know more to be sure, ”reports inews.co.uk.

Pediatric acute hepatitisthe peculiar characteristics

This hepatitis affecting children has some peculiar characteristics, illustrated by the Children’s Hospital Baby Jesus from Rome:

– It affects a relatively small age group, from 1 to 5 years

– It does not have a recognized cause, despite numerous attempts to identify it among the known causes of acute hepatitis and, in particular, those caused by so-called major hepatotropic viruses (hepatitis viruses from A to E) by toxic substances or autoimmune mechanisms

– Has a tendency to rapidly evolve towards severe organ dysfunction, evidenced by an important disturbance in the synthesis of coagulation factors

– In about 10% of these cases, liver dysfunction was so severe that an emergency liver transplant was needed

#hepatitis acute pediatric, a new virus as a cause? Galli: «Possibility not excluded» https://t.co/dhcuhXxUQS – The Messenger (@ilmessaggeroit) April 22, 2022