The causes of diabetes may also be the abuse of these common cholesterol drugs

Diabetes is one of the most common chronic diseases in Italy and in the world. In our country alone, about 3.5 million people suffer from diabetes and the figure has been growing in recent years. It can be hereditary or lifestyle factors that cause diabetes. Several times, on the pages of ProiezionidiBorsa, we have addressed the topic by analyzing those researches that have studied the link between lifestyles and diabetes risk.

Today we see in detail new research, according to which the abuse of these common cholesterol drugs could also be among the causes of diabetes. As reported by the National Institute of Health, Canadian researchers have found that certain types of statins can increase the risk of diabetes. Let’s see what are the drugs to which we should pay attention, according to the words of the experts.

Canadian research warns about the use of certain types of statins, drugs most used to keep bad cholesterol in the blood at bay. According to the researchers, in fact, the use of these medicines could increase the risk of developing type II diabetes. The research attaches to these opinions data that summarize, in percentage terms, the risk of the onset of diabetes in relation to the use of each offending drug.

The research, carried out empirically, took as a sample a group of 500,000 citizens of the Canadian province of Ontario. In addition to the results obtained, the researchers however wished to specify that there is no general relationship between the use of statins and the onset of diabetes. The risks, therefore, would remain limited to the use of three specific types of statins, which we are going to list below (faithfully reporting the research data).

3 Cholesterol Drugs That Might Increase Your Risk of Diabetes

Canadian research has determined that there are 3 types of statins that could increase the risk of diabetes. These are specifically: atorvastatin, rosuvastatin and simvastatin.

The researchers also associated a different degree of risk with each drug, expressed as a percentage. Patients taking atorvastatin had a 22% increased risk of diabetes. Patients taking rosuvastatin had an 18% increased risk of diabetes. Meanwhile, patients taking simvastatin had a 10% higher risk of diabetes.

In contrast, the researchers determined that another cholesterol drug (pravastatin) had a positive effect, reducing the risk of diabetes.

