the causes of the actress’s death

The great actress Monica Vitti passed away at the age of 90, but she hasn’t been seen in public since 2002. Fake news had also circulated about her

The world of cinema said goodbye to one of its queens: theactress Monica Vitti passed away at the age of 90 and the news of her death was given by Walter Veltroni on Twitter, at the request of the husband of the star, the photographer Roberto Russo. The causes of death have not been formalized, but, in addition to old age, there is also a neurodegenerative disease very similar to Alzheimer’s that the woman suffered from for many years. She had retired from the scene since 2002, so since she was just 70, and fake news has also circulated about her over time.

For Monica Vitti neurodegenerative disease –

To explain what kind of disease Monica Vitti suffered was her husband Roberto Russo in 2016, explaining that a disease such as Alzheimer’s he had infiltrated and was crumbling his memory. She had also specified that only he was able to establish a dialogue with Monica’s eyes, however clarifying that the woman did not live affection isolated or out of reality.

Monica Vitti appeared for last time in public in March 2002 at the Italian premiere of Riccardo Cocciante’s musical Notre Dame de Paris and on that occasion she had also released her last interview to the press, after which there were only a few photographs of her stolen, in particular while she was with her husband in the streets of Sabaudia.