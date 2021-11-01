World

The cave where they were training collapses, 9 firefighters dead

James Reno
Brazilian firefighters and military police have identified nine firefighters who died as a result of the collapse of a cave where they were conducting a training session in the municipality of Altinópolis, in the state of Sao Paulo.

The bodies were transferred to the coroner institution and were delivered to families shortly thereafter.
It was a group of 19, members of the Real Life school, who were participating in a training session as part of a course at the Duas Bocas Cave, located on a private property.

Ten people were trapped and only one man was saved alive. He is currently hospitalized, but there is no information on his state of health.

On social networks, the Fire Brigade published images of the intense rescue operations that lasted all day.

