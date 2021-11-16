“The cazz *** that he wrote about me and Sallusti”, the palta figure of mister “Fatto” – Libero Quotidiano





Vittorio Feltri November 16, 2021

Repetita iuvant, and I repeat: Marco Travaglio he is not a fool at all, on the contrary he is an excellent journalist, his prose is brilliant, but he too, like everyone else, sometimes writes bullshit, of which I understand myself well enough. Yesterday for example in his daily fund he accused Alessandro Sallusti to have been the author of the patacca on Dino Boffo, conveyed by Newspaper when in reality I was the manager in charge. So much so that the Order of Journalists suspended me and not him for three months as if I had raped a little girl. Sallusti who was my co-director at most can be considered my co-responsible, but it would be a stretch.





In fact, the document accusing the director of theFuture it was not authentic, it was a photocopy. However, the content told a true episode. So much so that Boffo resigned from the top of the Catholic newspaper, and the church was careful not to hold him back. Some time later the Vatican entrusted Dino with the running of its own television, where he did not resist for long: he was relieved of his post and disappeared from circulation, while I, who would have been his persecutor, are still here to break the bales. Labor ask why, otherwise we are here to take a piss. Is the speech clear?





We continue. Marco writes that Sallusti was then sentenced to house arrest for various defamations and pardoned by Napolitano. Meanwhile, the defamations were not various but only one, caused by a soft article written by Renato Farina. Since Travaglio was also tried (unfairly) for the same crime, he should know that the Constitutional Court ruled against imprisonment for journalists, so the intervention of the then head of state was more a duty than a pardon, because the freedom of the press is not a joke that the courts can play at their leisure. In short, I want to say that to attack me and Sallusti there is no need to invent nonsense, both he and I are full of defects and we have made many mistakes, not as many as you have committed, but almost. One last consideration. The duels between colleagues are legitimate and in some cases even amusing, but on one condition: that they reflect reality. Something that Travaglio sometimes forgets about. Nothing serious, but what a drag.



