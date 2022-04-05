The CDC does not add new destinations to the highest level of covid risk

The 5 most popular destinations in 2022, according to TripAdvisor 1:06

(CNN) — For the second week in a row, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) did not add a single new destination to its Level 4 Highest Risk category for travel.



More than a dozen destinations, including Canada and several Caribbean countries, dropped from Tier 4 to Tier 3 on Monday.

The CDC places a destination in Level 4 “very high” risk when there are more than 500 cases of covid-19 per 100,000 residents in the last 28 days. The Tier 3 “high” risk category applies to destinations that have had between 100 and 500 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the past 28 days.

In total, 14 destinations were downgraded to Tier 3 on April 4:

Old and bearded

Argentina

Armenia

Azerbaijan

Belize

Canada

grenade

Iran

Libya

Oman

Panama

Paraguay

St. Lucia

Suriname

All 14 destinations were previously in Tier 4. The CDC advises avoiding travel to Tier 4 countries.

Although the CDC does not include the United States in its advisory list, it is part of its global map of travel risk levels. On Monday, the United States joined its neighbor to the north in dropping to Tier 3 on the map.

The drop in risk levels is a bright spot in the travel landscape. Still, nearly 100 destinations remained at level 4 as of April 4, about 40% of the nearly 240 locations covered by the CDC.

You can check the CDC’s risk levels for any global destination on their travel advice page.

In broader travel guidance, the CDC recommends avoiding all international travel until fully vaccinated.

Changes to level 2, level 1, and “unknown” status

Destinations designated as “Tier 2: Moderate COVID-19 Risk” have reported between 50 and 99 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the last 28 days. The five new entries in level 2 on April 4 are

Botswana

Eswatini

Iraq

Dominican Republic

South Africa

All countries except Iraq were on Tier 3. Previously, Iraq was on the Tier 4 list.

To be in “Tier 1: low risk for covid-19”, a destination must have less than 50 new cases per 100,000 residents in the last 28 days. Six places moved to Tier 1 on Monday:

Ghana

Jamaica

malawi

Morocco

Nepal

Pakistan

All six destinations were in Tier 2. Only seven Tier 1 locations are outside of Africa.

Finally, there are destinations for which the CDC has an “unknown” risk level due to lack of information. These are usually, but not always, small, remote places or places with war or unrest.

On Monday, the CDC added three to the unknown category: French Guiana, Greenland and Ukraine.

The ongoing war in Ukraine has undoubtedly disrupted the testing, treatment, and collection of covid-19 case numbers.

The Azores, Cambodia, Macao and Tanzania are some of the most visited places that are currently in the unknown category. The CDC advises against traveling to these places precisely because the risks are unknown.

A medical expert weighs in on risk levels

Transmission rates are “a benchmark” for estimating travelers’ personal risk, according to Dr. Leana Wen, a CNN medical analyst.

“We are entering a phase of the pandemic where people need to make their own decisions based on their medical circumstances as well as their risk tolerance for contracting Covid-19,” Wen said in mid-February.

“Level 4 should be interpreted to mean that it is a place with a lot of community transmission of Covid-19. So if you go, there is a higher chance that you can get the coronavirus,” said Wen, who is an emergency room doctor. and professor of health policy and management at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health.

Some people will decide the risk is too high for them, Wen said. Other people will say, “Because I’m vaccinated and boosted, I’m willing to take that risk.”

“So this really has to be a personal decision that people make with the understanding that right now the CDC is classifying the different tiers based on community transmission rates, and basically just that,” Wen said. “They’re not taking individual circumstances into account.”

Travel Considerations

Transmission rates are important to consider when making travel decisions, but there are other factors to weigh as well, according to Dr. Leana Wen, a CNN medical analyst, emergency physician and professor of health policy and management. at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health.

“Transmission rates are a guide,” Wen said. “Another is what precautions are required and followed where you’re going and then the third is what you plan to do once you’re there.

“Do you plan to visit a lot of attractions and go to closed bars? That’s very different than going to a place where you plan to be on the beach all day and not interact with anyone else. Those are very different levels of risk.”